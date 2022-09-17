Once a year, a Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity board member is asked to provide a time of reflection to begin our monthly meeting.

If it sounds quasi-religious, it is no coincidence, as Habitat’s founders, Millard and Linda Fuller, created the nonprofit with a mission statement that starts with, “Putting God’s love into action.”

The Fullers weren’t preachers but were unabashedly Christian and considered their life’s work a mission. Millard Fuller, honored at a National Press Club dinner in 1996, said, “We want to make shelter a matter of conscience. We want to make it socially, morally, politically and religiously unacceptable to have substandard housing and homelessness.”

Kim Shanahan has been a Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.

