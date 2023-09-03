Sometimes it’s as much the realtor as the property that draws you in. Take Tommy Trujillo, who’s showing the house (and technically, the two lots it sits on) at 1677 Cerro Gordo #9. It’d be almost impossible not to respond — wantingly — to the house, the subdivision it’s located in and the area around it. (It lies beyond Canyon Road and Upper Canyon Road, on the other side of the Santa Fe River from both.) There’s also the allure of the rural feeling and the house’s Old World architecture. All that’s missing from the immediate area, really, are Puebloan ruins or adobe churches built in Spanish Colonial style or inspired by it.

Responding to a realtor’s not just a matter of personal taste, who I myself respond to in particular, or a matter of feeling that simpatico vibe you get with some folks but not others. Trujillo, who’s part of Keller Williams, has an easygoing nature, a relaxed energy, a hominess and transparency — and they all add up. But when they’re combined with a certain je ne sais quoi, you’re almost sold on the house without realizing it.

A hidden hacienda: 1677 Cerro Gordo #9

Recommended for you