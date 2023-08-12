The City Council’s decision to discuss prospective November ballot questions on Aug. 22 is a good one.

There are currently seven possible ballot questions with another likely on the way, but the headline measure, the one to bring the masses, is the excise tax on sales of high-end homes being put forth by councilors Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal.

It’s odd the council vote is controversial, since approval merely pushes the decision to voters in November. What may be controversial is how the city responds to the proposal to put the measure on the ballot, plus the actual vote in November.

Contact Kim Shanahan at kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

