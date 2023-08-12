The City Council’s decision to discuss prospective November ballot questions on Aug. 22 is a good one.
There are currently seven possible ballot questions with another likely on the way, but the headline measure, the one to bring the masses, is the excise tax on sales of high-end homes being put forth by councilors Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal.
It’s odd the council vote is controversial, since approval merely pushes the decision to voters in November. What may be controversial is how the city responds to the proposal to put the measure on the ballot, plus the actual vote in November.
Should the city spend time, money and resources to fight likely opposition from Santa Fe Realtors and others who say there is a better way to grow an affordable housing trust fund intended to dent the housing crisis?
Perhaps, with the recent decision to postpone a council decision, there is time for another question to voters. Specifically, should the fund be seeded by a nominal property tax on all properties, residential and commercial?
The idea isn’t new or from left field. It’s how Albuquerque nourishes its workforce housing fund. Ballot voting there occurs every couple years and passes by larger margins with every ask, lately receiving well over 70%.
In October 2017, soon after the Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition was formed and before Mayor Alan Webber was elected, the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association held a well-attended breakfast to ask if a property tax designated for the fund was supportable. Of 60 people in attendance, 53 put stickers on a poster favoring the idea.
The featured speakers at the breakfast were two women who successfully led Albuquerque’s first passage of the bond for its fund: former Albuquerque City Councilor and Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley and distinguished professor of UNM’s school of architecture and planning Claudia Isaacs.
All Santa Fe mayoral candidates attended the breakfast, and many city councilors did as well. The New Mexican ran an editorial lauding homebuilders, Realtors and Chamber of Commerce members for leading on solution ideas.
The editorial concluded with these words of hope: “This is a moment of opportunity for Santa Fe … Good for citizens who are seeking out new approaches to this age-old problem — making it affordable for working people to live in Santa Fe. This time we might actually make progress.”
Sadly, while progress was made, the crisis worsened.
Like the council’s vote to authorize a public vote on the Cassutt/Villarreal proposal, councilors voting for a publicly voted property tax shouldn’t be controversial — simply move it along and let voters decide. The two ideas are not either/or questions. One can be for one and not the other. Or one could be against both or for both. Each question passes or fails on its own merits.
Advocates of the excise tax are quick to point out it won’t solve the problem and is just one tool in the toolbox. They say let’s get this first one passed and see what happens next.
Why wait? Put both questions to voters in November.
Six years ago, the mind-boggling housing shortage number was over 6,000. Today, despite hundreds of new apartments, it’s double and maybe even triple that, if recent county affordable housing data is accurate.
Baby steps and nibbling around the edges won’t solve something getting worse by the day. There is widespread agreement of a crisis from all political stripes, so maybe it’s time to give everyone a chance to vote on the matter.