According to creditkarma.com, 87506 is New Mexico’s most expensive ZIP code. Also, and somewhat surprising in light of New Mexico’s reputation for being one of the country’s most impoverished states, the 87506 ZIP code ranks as the 32nd most expensive in the country (with an average median home value of $ 1,046,788). Overall, 19 of the 50 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S. are in the San Francisco Bay Area or Silicon Valley, followed by another 15 in Southern California. (In contrast to the most expensive zip codes, the cheapest zip code goes to Lashmeet, West Virginia, where homes there had an average value of $16,389.)

The US Postal Service considers Santa Fe the “primary/preferred city” within the 87506 ZIP code, but Jaconita, the Tesuque Pueblo, the Nambe Pueblo, the San Ildefonso Pueblo and Pojoaque are also included within the ZIP code. People living in 87506 are primarily Caucasian and middle-age-or-above adults. There is a slightly higher than average number of single adults and a slightly less than average number of families. The percentage of children under 18 living in the ZIP code is slightly less than average when compared with other parts of the country.

According to Neil Lyon, a 29-year Santa Fe real estate veteran with International Sotheby’s who specializes in the luxury home market niche, Las Campanas, along with being the most “visible” neighborhood within the 87506 ZIP code, is also the most illustrative market of what has been going on with property appreciation in Santa Fe since 2018. Take a look at these numbers that come from MLS data:

87506: New Mexico's most expensive zip code

