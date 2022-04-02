Home is where calm is for Sage Bakehouse’s Andrée Falls
When the last tartine is sold and the floors are swept and the lights go out at Sage Bakehouse for a closed-on-Sundays rest, Andrée Falls can be found quietly recharging at her minimalist-inspired home off Cerro Gordo Road.
It is easy to see how the buzz from running a bustling business can be smoothed away by the calm slate of light greys and natural tones that flow throughout Falls’ contemporary perch.
Designed by acclaimed architect Trey Jordan and built by leading custom home builder Campbell & Steele, Falls’ 1,100 square-foot hideaway is economical in its footprint yet abundant in its simplicity and stillness.
A former Dallas chef and former co-owner with her mother of the ever-popular Oak Lawn bistro Parigi, Andrée is quite obviously comfortable with food and feeding people. Now on her 26th year as owner-operator of what rightly can be called a Santa Fe institution, Falls has crafted a meeting and eating space that skillfully blends industrial farmhouse practicality with servicio cálido, all with bread at its center.
“When I think of home, I think that there is nowhere else I’d rather be.”
— Andrée Falls
On a busy Saturday in summer (pre-COVID), five hundred people can pass in and out of the bakery’s doors on Cerrillos Road. So, Andrée’s luxury is to do nothing while at home. Or more accurately, doing what she likes. Reading, long walks or runs with her three-year-old bouncy border collie-mix, and cooking dinner for a small group of copains — which often means a slow-cooked meal in a single pot (I am guessing it’s Le Creuset) — are part of Andrée’s restorative routine.
