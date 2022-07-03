Overseeing the entire operations of CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and its more than 30 clinics and 2,300 employees does not allow for much time off. When CHRISTUS President and CEO Lillian Montoya does have a moment to herself, she can often be found in her yard tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. "Out here is my little oasis," she says of her gardens, "with lots of happy colors."
Montoya sees her gardens an extension of her house, to be enjoyed year-round. She grows perennial and annual flowers to attract local pollinators, such as hummingbirds and butterflies. She recently set up raised beds to grow vegetables and freely shares her harvest of lettuce, squash, herbs and other edibles with friends and family. “I love my vegetable garden,” she says.
An avid cook, Montoya considers the kitchen in her hacienda-style home a close second-favorite spot in which to spend a few hours alone. She often uses homegrown ingredients in many of her recipes, including made-from-scratch pizza. "I make the dough and sauce, and everything," she says, noting that freshly picked basil is always added.
Yet, thoughts of the hospital are never far off. "I like to take the temperature of the workforce and stay engaged with them," Montoya says, which includes connecting with overnight and weekend shift workers. It is not unusual for her to drop in at the hospital at all hours.
The staff often benefits from Montoya's love for gardening and cooking. “I always bring goodies to the hospital to share,” she says. With her atypical schedule, that could be at any time of the day or night, and any day of the week. Accessible and visible, Lillian Montoya is a CEO with a green thumb and a food-is-love touch