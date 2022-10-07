Kay Sutt of Studio Art Quilt Associates examines the details of Jerri Bryson’s first-place winning work Bejeweled at the Northern New Mexico Quilt Guild’s Biennial Quilt Fiesta at the Santa Fe Convention Center on Friday. Some 140 quilts are on display, with 97 pieces being judged in the event that continues through Saturday. The Northern New Mexico Quilt Guild sponsors the event and provides hundreds of quilts to organizations to provide for those in need in the community.

