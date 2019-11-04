President Donald Trump’s 25 percent steel tariffs have done little for those they were supposed to help

FILE - In this June 28, 2018 photo file, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing steel at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility in Granite City, Ill. President Donald Trump’s decision last year to tax imported steel tested the limits of his legal authority, strained relations with key U.S. allies and imposed higher costs and uncertainty on much of American industry. But his 25% tariffs haven’t even done much for the companies they were supposed to help. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)