Powerless in Washington,seeking to lead Puerto Rico

FILE -- Gov. Ricardo Rossello celebrates a statehood referendum victory on June 11, 2017 with Jenniffer González-Colón, the island’s resident commissioner in the U.S. Congress, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Rossello announced Wednesday, July 24, 2019, that he was resigning from office, an unprecedented step in Puerto Rico’s history that brings a promising political career, for now, to a disgraceful end. (Erika P. Rodriguez/The New York Times)