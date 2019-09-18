Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran on Wednesday of carrying out an “act of war” with aerial strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia last weekend, as he met with Saudi leaders to discuss building a coalition to deter further attacks.
Pompeo’s condemnation was the strongest yet from any U.S. official about the attack Saturday in Saudi Arabia, which cut oil production, left two of the kingdom’s most vital facilities smoldering and exposed failures by Saudis and their U.S. allies in detecting an incoming aerial assault.
The attack also raised fears that tensions between the United States and Iran, which have been rising since President Donald Trump abandoned the Iranian nuclear agreement last year, could escalate into a new war.
Despite Pompeo’s statement, Trump pushed back against another U.S. military entanglement in the Middle East, speaking only of unspecified new sanctions on Iran.
In Saudi Arabia, military officials displayed parts of destroyed drones and cruise missiles that they said pointed to Iranian complicity. But they did not specify who exactly had carried out the attack, from where or what action they wanted the United States to take.
The attack shocked Saudi leaders and Trump administration officials, who have spent years casting Iran as the prime troublemaker in the Middle East and vowing to confront it forcefully. But as the days have passed since the strike, it has become clear that other factors are restraining them from putting bellicose rhetoric into action.
Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have been expected to cross paths at the annual United Nations General Assembly session in New York next week.
But Wednesday, the official Islamic Republic News Agency reported that an Iranian advance team had been unable to travel to New York because the United States had not granted visas. As a result, Rouhani might not attend the gathering.
Trump has said repeatedly that he is open to a meeting with Rouhani, which would be the first between leaders of the two countries after four decades, but Rouhani has said the United States must first lift economic sanctions.
Rouhani sent a formal note Monday to the United States denying an Iranian role in the Saudi attack, Iranian state news media reported Wednesday.