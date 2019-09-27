Poll: Energy-saving habits vary in popularity

George Johnson points to a thermostat at the barber shop where he works in Longwood, Fla. Johnson says he rarely uses public transportation but is worried about climate change and keeps his driving to a minimum. He sometimes takes other conservation steps such as eating vegetarian meals and planting trees while always turning off unnecessary lights. “You’ve got to start somewhere,” he said. “If everybody just turned off their lights one hour or anything, it can help.” John Raoux/Associated Press