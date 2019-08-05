After two mass shootings over the weekend that killed 31 people and wounded dozens more, powerful Republicans, including the president, blamed an old boogeyman: video games.
“We must stop the glorification of violence in our society,” President Donald Trump said Monday in a White House address on the shootings. “This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace.”
Trump’s words echoed those of Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the House minority leader. In an appearance on Fox & Friends on Sunday morning, Patrick implored the federal government to “do something about the video game industry.”
“We’ve watched from studies, shown before, what it does to individuals, and you look at these photos of how it took place, you can see the actions within video games and others,” McCarthy added on a different Fox show.
Armed with little and often unconvincing evidence, politicians have blamed violence on video games for decades. Their rhetoric quickly ramped up in the 1990s, after games like Wolfenstein 3D and Doom popularized the genre of first-person shooting games. Since then, video games have been blamed for shootings at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999 and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018, and many others in between.
Researchers have extensively studied whether there is a causal link between video games and violent behavior, and while there is not quite a consensus, there is broad agreement that no such link exists.
According to a policy statement from the media psychology division of the American Psychological Association, “Scant evidence has emerged that makes any causal or correlational connection between playing violent video games and actually committing violent activities.”
Chris Ferguson, a psychology professor at Stetson University, led the committee that developed the policy statement. In an interview Monday, he said the evidence was clear that violent video games are not a risk factor for serious acts of aggression. Neither are violent movies, nor other forms of media.
“The data on bananas causing suicide is about as conclusive,” Ferguson said. “Literally. The numbers work out about the same.”
The Supreme Court also has rejected the idea. In 2011, striking down a California law that banned the sale of some violent video games to children, the court savaged the evidence California mustered in support of its law.
“These studies have been rejected by every court to consider them, and with good reason: They do not prove that violent video games cause minors to act aggressively,” Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in the majority opinion. He added: “They show at best some correlation between exposure to violent entertainment and minuscule real-world effects, such as children’s feeling more aggressive or making louder noises in the few minutes after playing a violent game than after playing a nonviolent game.”
If video games did indeed cause some mass shootings, one might expect such events to be common in Japan or South Korea. Both countries spend more per capita on video games than the United States, according to Newzoo, and have huge video game communities. Japan is home to video game makers like Nintendo, Sega and Sony, while South Korea has a highly developed competitive video gaming industry.
But Japan and South Korea — both of which have very strict laws limiting gun ownership — have among the lowest rates of violent crime in the world, and mass casualty events are quite rare.
Trump’s administration studied the issue previously and came to no significant conclusion about connections between mass shootings and violent video games.