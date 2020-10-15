The Santa Fe Police Department said it is seeking another suspect involved in the destruction of the obelisk on the Plaza Monday afternoon.
A man caught on video surveillance obtained by the police department is suspected of breaking down a rail barrier set up by city crews. Once the obstacle was broken, the man, who wore a yellow shirt and had long dark hair, moved the barrier to be used as a ladder for others to access the monument.
Video footage shows the suspect spray-painting the monument and later pulling on the straps that brought down the 152-year-old obelisk.
Police on Monday arrested two men at the scene. One was charged with a felony count of battery on a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer, and one who was charged with two misdemeanors: resisting an officer and criminal trespass.
The two men, identified as Dylan Wrobel, 27, and Sean Sunderland, 24, were arraigned Tuesday before Santa Fe County Magistrate Judge Donita Sena. Both were released from jail on $2,500 bonds.
On Wednesday, police used video surveillance to identify another man sporting a mop of orange hair, a pink scarf or bandana and a blue mask who also is suspected of initiating damage to the obelisk. Police say the man climbed on the obelisk just before 1 p.m. Monday, removed a chain and tow strap from his backpack and then attached them to the monument.
Those tools were later used to topple the obelisk, police say.
Anyone who has information on the identity of any of these suspects is asked to call Capt. Anthony Tapia of the police department at 505-955-5286 or email him at matapia@santafenm.gov.
Additionally, Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved.
This case remains under active investigation.
Are we having fun yet? Tracking down and arresting these individuals would have been so much easier if the police had remained at the scene. Apparently, the police motto in Santa Fe is, "To Protect and To Serve, if we feel like it."
