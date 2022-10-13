North Carolina Shooting

Law enforcement officers congregate outside an armored vehicle in Raleigh, N.C. after five people were shot and killed Thursday.

 Travis Long/News & Observer via Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said.

An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, who police only described as a white, juvenile male. He was arrested around 9:37 p.m., authorities said. His identity and age weren’t released.

The gunfire broke out around 5 p.m. along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter.

