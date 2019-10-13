WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s populist ruling party appeared to have been swept back into power Sunday, as voters dismissed concerns about the autocratic drift of the government and rewarded the party for its generous social welfare programs.
The Law and Justice party secured its mandate, according to exit polls, by promoting a brand of aggrieved nationalism that resonated in the country’s rural heartland and towns in the east of the country that have not kept pace with wealthier cities in the west.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the party’s leader and chief architect of its policies, noted the deep divisions in the country even as he promised to continue reshaping the nation in fundamental ways.
“We have reasons to be happy,” he told supporters Sunday night after the polls closed. “The good change will continue. But we will need to reflect upon the things that we have done right as well as the things at which we have failed, because a significant portion of the society does not support us.”
Kaczynski said some people had been manipulated into thinking that “we are doing something that will hurt them in the long run.”
“We are doing no such things,” he said. “Poland needs to keep changing, and needs to change for the better.”
For three decades, Poland was held up as a paragon of how a country could peacefully transition from authoritarian rule to liberal democracy.
But in its most important vote since the first, partly free election of 1989, many Poles worried that the fate of democracy itself was under threat. They turned out in record numbers, with more than 61 percent taking part in the election, the highest number since those first elections.
Leaders of the biggest opposition coalition made an appeal to wait for final results.
“This is and was a celebration of democracy,” said Grzegorz Schetyna from the Civic Coalition bloc, “though this wasn’t a fair fight; there were no rules. We didn’t feel that this was a fair fight.”
In the four years since it came power, the Law and Justice party has engaged in a bold effort to reshape the country.
It has overhauled the courts in ways that critics said undermines the rule of law, leading Poland to become the first member of the European Union to face the prospect of losing its voting rights under the bloc’s founding treaty.
State television and radio stations have been turned into government propaganda outlets as pressure on independent news media has mounted.
And leaders of cultural institutions deemed insufficiently patriotic have been condemned or forced from their jobs.
Still, Poland is not yet Hungary, much less Turkey or any other autocratic nation. Civil society remains vibrant, and there are still many critical voices in the news media.
For most people, life does not feel less free today than it did four years ago. The fight over the courts has not affected average citizens. Those appalled by the vitriol coming from state news outlets simply turn off the channel and tune out the culture wars.
When Law and Justice returned to power in 2015, its rallying cry was simple: “Poland off its knees.” But just as important as its nationalist stance was its promise to offer more economic security for struggling families.
The governing party has vastly expanded the welfare state and engaged in the most ambitious plan to redistribute wealth in a generation, winning the loyalty of residents in vast swaths of the country who felt neglected or betrayed as the country transitioned to capitalism.
Law and Justice was also bolstered by the support of the Roman Catholic Church, with many leading priests urging their congregations to vote for the party. The mix of faith, financial largesse and aggrieved nationalism proved to be politically potent.
Early results, based on exit polls conducted by the research firm Ipsos, showed Law and Justice, which is known as PiS in Polish, with just over 43 percent of the vote.
Civic Coalition had 27.4 percent. The Left party, representing the country’s more liberal wing, had 11.9 percent. And the Polish People’s Party, representing agricultural workers, had 9.6 percent. The far-right extremist party, Confederation, also appeared to secure enough votes to secure seats in parliament.
The official results are to be announced Tuesday. If the preliminary numbers hold, Law and Justice will be able to form a government without having to assemble a coalition.
There has always been a certain paranoia at the heart of Law and Justice.
On Sunday night, Kaczynski was dressed in black. He has dressed in black every day for the past nine years to honor his twin brother, Lech, who died in a plane crash in Smolensk in 2010.
Despite multiple investigations finding that the crash was caused by bad weather and pilot error, Kaczynski has for years pushed a variety of conspiracy theories and built a cult of martyrdom around his brother that is at the center of the party’s mythology.
Enemies, real and imagined, are a constant presence. In 2015, when the party came to power, migrants — few of whom were actually trying to enter Poland — were made targets. In the months before this election, gay men and lesbians have taken their place in the crosshairs.
The two constants of the campaign have been reminders of the government’s financial largesse and attacks on what the right-wing news media has labeled “the rainbow dictatorship.”
Kaczynski, widely considered a compelling orator, stood before supporters in his black suit Tuesday and offered a dark vision of the future. Only faith in the Roman Catholic Church could save Poland, he suggested.
“Everything that is good comes from Christianity,” he said. Rejecting that truth, he said, would lead to the collapse of civilization.
