Pelosi's husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California Associated Press May 29, 2022 May 29, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago NAPA, Calif. — Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, police records showed Sunday.Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco, according to a sheriff's office online booking report.He could face charges including driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, the report said.Pelosi's bail was set for $5,000 for the two misdemeanors, records showed.No other details were immediately available. California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said more information would be released later Sunday. Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, told the Associated Press: "The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."The House speaker was in Providence, R.I., on Sunday, where she delivered the commencement address at Brown University.Pelosi's arrest was first reported by TMZ.Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.