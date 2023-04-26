Zeus arrived at The Horse Shelter in November from the New Mexico Livestock Board. Zeus and another gray gelding, Zephyr, had been found as strays by livestock board officials who were not able to identify the owner.
Zeus, a 12-year-old bay gelding who is 15.2-hands tall, was in fairly good condition but needed some veterinarian care.
Although Zeus was catchable, he did not have good manners and was a prime candidate for The Horse Shelter’s training program.
Zeus quickly learned better ground manners and how to be respectful around people and was soon added to the under-saddle training program.
In April, Zeus was ready for adoption to an intermediate or advanced rider and found his perfect match in Carlos Valdez of Santa Fe.
“A friend, Charles, saw an ad in the newspaper for another horse, Pancho Villa, but he had already been adopted. The Horse Shelter still had a large selection of horses and I was able to try several horses there,” said Valdez. “I decided on Zeus. I had been looking for a while and found a lot of smaller horses that lacked the experience Zeus has, for demanding trails.”
Valdez, 70, has worked as a state park ranger at Hyde Park, and regional manager in southeastern and northeastern regions of New Mexico.
He was also a barn manager at Las Campanas and enjoys riding in the Pecos Wilderness and Sangre de Cristo Mountains near his property, Apodaca Hill.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Cactus is a charming and affectionate pup who is just over 1 year old and weighs 35 pounds.
Cactus is super intelligent and loves spending time with people, learning new tricks and staying active. Cactus gets along well with other dogs.
Surfera is a 3-year-old dog who is ready for a new adventure with a loving family. Surfera is up for anything — whether it’s a leisurely walk or a cozy movie night. Surfera’s adoption fee is waived.
See Cactus, Surfera and other pets looking for homes at the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Junior is a 9-year-old bloodhound who is playful with every dog he meets, social and sweet with people and he has the most amazing ears. Junior is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of free heartworm prevention.
Bryan is an orange tabby who is the life of our shelter’s lobby — he loves being the first to greet adopters as they walk through the front door.
Bryan is a 2-year-old cat who weighs 8 pounds and is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
The shelter is open to walk-in adopters from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Three-year-old Al arrived with a badly injured eye that could not be saved. Three months later, Al has traded his tough guy routine for a sweet little meow and head rubs. This big tabby routinely seeks attention and pets from caregivers and is gentle with other cats. Al will need an adopter willing to give him time to adjust.
Six-month-old tabby/tortie Gee Whiz loves playing with toys and her brother, Gosh. She made incredible progress in a foster home, where she enjoyed the company of other cats. She hasn’t met dogs and would likely be afraid of small children. Gee Whiz wants to be adopted with Gosh, who looks to her for reassurance in new situations.
All cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and most are socialized in foster homes. To learn more or apply to adopt, visit FandFnm.org or stop by adoption centers at Petco and Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center.
Dew Paws Rescue: Kip is 18 pounds of pure love. Kip is presented as a herding type breed, has his first set of vaccinations, is neutered, microchipped and dewormed.
Melanie is 6- to 8-month-old dog and has received her first set of vaccinations and will soon be spayed and microchipped. Melanie is very friendly with people and other dogs.
If you are interested in fostering or adopting Kip or Melanie, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Beau is a 5-year-old sorrel gelding. He is doing well in saddle training and needs an experienced adopter who has the knowledge and skills to continue his training.
He has an easy going temperament, has low reactivity. He is available for adoption as a riding horse. Beau stands 14.1-hands high.