Zeus arrived at The Horse Shelter in November from the New Mexico Livestock Board. Zeus and another gray gelding, Zephyr, had been found as strays by livestock board officials who were not able to identify the owner.

Zeus, a 12-year-old bay gelding who is 15.2-hands tall, was in fairly good condition but needed some veterinarian care.

Although Zeus was catchable, he did not have good manners and was a prime candidate for The Horse Shelter’s training program.

Recommended for you