Cloud, a white Shih Tzu mix, was adopted from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society almost eight months ago by Nathan and Tiffany Emery of Albuquerque. They were looking for a younger dog to match up and be friends with their senior dog named Wallace.
"We had adopted Wallace, who was 9, over a year ago, and we wanted a companion for Wallace and also a younger pup to help keep us all active," Nathan Emery said. "We're both allergic to most dogs, so Tiffany would periodically check shelters for hypoallergenic dogs and she came across Cloud."
The couple, along with Wallace, arrived at the animal shelter to meet Cloud.
"It was a big change in energy from Wallace and he is so happy to have Cloud around. He's not the most playful dog and spends most of his time sleeping, but he's definitely regained some youth being around our new pup," Nathan Emery said.
Since the adoption, the couple said they've been on plenty of hikes and tons of walks around the neighborhood while playing at home.
Nathan Emery said, "we like to go hiking, and we usually bring a dog backpack for Wallace when he gets tired. We decided to go on a 10-mile hike recently and were prepared to carry both dogs for some of it. But Cloud out-walked us and led for the entire 10 miles, before promptly passing out in the back seat of the car on the way back."
Nathan Emery, who works from home full time, said the two are great companions to have around, and the dogs keep them active while giving the couple plenty of cuddles.
"We're so thankful to have Cloud and Wallace while being a family of four," Nathan Emery said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Princess is a lovely 5-year-old mixed-breed dog. She has been at the shelter since late last year. Princess is a sweet dog, affectionate (yes, she is a hugger) and enjoys leash walks. She weighs around 55 pounds.
Hugs is a beautiful 4-year-old domestic short-haired female cat who weighs 10 pounds. Hugs is very friendly and loves to “talk” with people. Hugs would really like to find a quiet place to settle in and call home, spending her days napping and cuddling.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or go to sfhumanesociety.org/adoptions to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Garfield is a quiet daydreamer. This 1-year-old, 13-pound orange tabby can be shy, but once he is petted, he flips onto his back, purring and asking for more.
Riley is a 1-year-old, 64-pound fabulous fawn-colored female dog. She loves people, walks and hikes, kisses, cuddle, and splashing in the river — but she doesn’t love cats.
Apply at espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Aubergine is very gentle and friendly. She would make a terrific companion cat for a retired person. She gets along with other cats and enjoys attention, including brushing. She is 6 years old and can be seen by appointment.
Torie, a cat, gets along fine with other cats but does need a quiet, patient owner. Her tail was damaged when she arrived at a shelter and it had to be amputated. She is a little timid but will acclimate to the right home. She is 4 years old and can be seen by appointment.
Felines & Friends desperately needs foster homes for adult and special needs cats. Visit fandfnm.org to help.
The Horse Shelter: Tango is a 7-year-old, 14-hands-high chestnut mare who has been great under saddle. She is doing very well with being caught but is still shy with new people.
Tango will need to build a level of trust and confidence with a person before she is comfortable. She is now really responsive in her stop and backup and also is doing well with collection at the walk, trot and lope. Tango will need an advanced rider.
Her adoption fee is $750. For more information on Tango and other horses available for adoption, call 505-577-2193 or go to thehorseshelter.org.
