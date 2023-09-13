Española Humane has an ace up its sleeve: Sharan Gillespie, the “de-feralizer.”

Española Humane communication director Mattie Allen said, “When we get spicy kittens, the hissy, spitty babies who are too feral for our adoption room, we know who to call — Sharan turns the ‘feralitos’ into friendly floofs in no time.”

Gillespie is a longtime cat lover who has known Allen since their parents were best friends and they grew up together near Cleveland, finding and feeding strays.

Recommended for you