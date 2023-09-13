Española Humane has an ace up its sleeve: Sharan Gillespie, the “de-feralizer.”
Española Humane communication director Mattie Allen said, “When we get spicy kittens, the hissy, spitty babies who are too feral for our adoption room, we know who to call — Sharan turns the ‘feralitos’ into friendly floofs in no time.”
Gillespie is a longtime cat lover who has known Allen since their parents were best friends and they grew up together near Cleveland, finding and feeding strays.
“Spicy kittens have always found me,” said Gillespie. “Most of my own cats throughout my life have shown up and claimed me as their human.
“I started volunteering at Sante D’Or, a neighborhood cat shelter, so I could learn how to care for this beautiful feral creature. I was cleaning cages, socializing kittens and cats, trained to do trap, neuter, return, and honed my cat handling techniques.”
Gillespie’s cat, HejHej, SanteD’Or, and Allen and her daughter, Maizie, inspired Gillespie to foster feral kittens.
“I get the kittens that have behavioral issues, and [I] am just patient, and let them know we are here on their terms,” said Gillespie.
Patience and trust are key techniques Gillespie uses to help feral kittens and cats become more social and adoptable.
“If a cat hisses at me or slaps me, I know we will be friends. I think the most important tools are treats and a string, a fishing rod with feathers or a shoelace. Food works as a reward and gains trust. The string is a form of interaction and connection so they can feel my vibes. I use this method to introduce the spicy fosters to my four adults,” said Gillespie. “I also don’t look directly at them. It’s important to start the conversation with soft eyes and no direct eye contact. There is some initial hissing but the kittens want guidance from the adults, and always show their bellies.”
Although Gillespie jokes about all her foster cats being her favorite, she does have a few favorite stories she likes to share.
“Orange Julius was the most challenging spicy fellow I fostered. He was feral, didn’t like people [and] was afraid of the other cats. I took my time with him; I think I had him for six to eight weeks,” Gillespie said.
“He was drawn to the giants, HejHej and Figgy, and they showed him the ropes. After about a week, he was sleeping with me but I still could not approach him,” she said. “I gave him extra time and played a lot so he could understand that playing is not aggression and he was safe. He turned out super cute, chatty and playful. He found his ‘furever’ home that consisted of a big orange Maine coon, another Orange Julius, and a nice man with a huge heart and a head of fiery orange hair.”
Gillespie said she has cats that are 3 to 6 years old and they love the energy a new kitten brings to the house.
“They love playing chase, hide and seek and see who can run up the stairs the fastest. I think Figgy is the biggest help because he is originally from Española, so he has a certain sensitivity to the fosters,” Gillespie said. “I love that I can help these little ones and have been successful in finding homes for them. Another bonus is that I usually have a kitten in my house.
“I have a connection with cats and always have. They are independent like myself. We provide the right amount of care and attention for each other.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Audi is a 1-year-old dog who weighs 58 pounds. Audi is a playful bundle of joy who loves lounging on a big bed surrounded by his favorite toys. He gets along famously with childen, dogs and even guinea pigs.
Mighty is a 6-year-old dog with a bundle of energy. Whether he is playing with toys, going for walks a person with kisses, Mighty’s sweet and gentle personality will melt a person’s heart. He prefers to be the only dog in a home.
The animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Fluffy is a 9-year-old dilute calico cat who weighs 8 pounds.
Four-year-old Autumn was shot several times with buckshot, and the shotgun pellets have been there for some time.
She does not have any active wounds but she does have some inflammation in her trachea that is being treated with medication.
Autumn will not be an active dog. Autumn weighs 44 pounds and has the most festive eyes and a most fabulous personality.
The shelter is open to walk-in adopters from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit espanola
humane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Dew Paws Rescue: Zoey is a 4-year-old, 60-pound mixed-breed dog who was rescued as a nursing mom with seven puppies. Puppies are ready to be adopted and Zoey needs a foster. Zoey will be vaccinated and spayed. Call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Felines & Friends: One-year-old Diamond has a brilliant white coat and stunning blue eyes. Diamond is also deaf. She was an amazing mother to her five kittens: Opal, Sapphire, Moonstone, Amethyst and Emerald. Diamond is a smart, outgoing and affectionate girl who loves to play.
Four-month-old kittens Frog, Toad, Newt and Doug were rescued at
3 weeks old from a Las Vegas, N.M., trash can.
Gorgeous little Newt is a silver tabby with dark gray stripes. She is a playful climber, always into everything, as well as a super cuddly cat.
Newt and her littermates were raised in a foster home along with older cats and small dogs. She should be adopted into a home with another young cat as a playmate.
Cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. For more information or to apply to adopt, visit FandFnm.org.
The Horse Shelter: Beau is a 5-year-old sorrel quarter horse-type gelding. He is doing well in saddle training and needs an experienced adopter. He has an easygoing temperament, has low reactivity and is more “whoa” than “go.” He is available for adoption as a riding horse. Beau stands at 14.1 hands high.
Review his riding videos at TheHorse
Shelter.org or call 505-577-4041 for more information.