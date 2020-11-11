Sopaipilla, or Pia as she’s called, charmed her weebly-wobbly way into the lives of many, though her path may have teetered one way and then the other.
At 4 weeks old, she was found alone outside and brought to Española Humane. After a few weeks in foster care, it became clear Pia wasn’t just a normal clumsy puppy finding her paws — something was wrong.
The veterinary team at Española Humane took X-rays and performed other tests, but everything was normal. Pia and her lopsided ears continued to wobble, and soon, she had the good fortune to wobble her topsy-turvy way into the Animal Neurology & Imaging Center in Algodones. The specialists offered a neurological exam and an MRI of her brain yielded unexpected images.
Pia has congenital malformations called porencephaly. The large fluid-filled pockets are suspected to be caused by a virus or trauma during development in utero, which means she was born this way and she won’t outgrow it.
The damage is so significant, it’s a miracle this puppy can walk.
One of Pia’s neurologists, Dr. Michelle Tensley, said, “she’s special and she always will be.”
Tensley and everyone in her family — husband, toddlers, dog and cats — fell in love with Pia. They decided to adopt her. “She’s the perfect puppy for a neurologist!” Tensley said.
Pia thinks sideway somersaults are fun, balance is a state of mind and straight lines are boring.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Audwin is a handsome 3-year-old brindle mixed breed who weighs about 60 pounds. Audwin, who has been at the shelter since early summer, is super friendly and enjoys his time outside during play groups. He is great on leash walks and enjoys cuddle time.
Alfredo is a handsome 4-year-old white domestic short-haired cat with lovely green eyes. Alfredo is hearing impaired, so keeping him indoors is a must for his safety. He is really sweet, loves having his back scratched and enjoys attention.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Marnie is 2 months old, spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and dewormed. Godiva is a chocolate brindle confection of perfection — and that blue eye is stunning. This 2-month-old husky-pibble mix is available for adoption by appointment from the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. Godiva is spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and dewormer, and comes with six months of heartworm prevention for an adoption fee of $150.
Submit an application at espanolahumane.org.
The Horse Shelter: Cimarron is a 6-year-old, 14-hands-high dun gelding who is continuing to shine under saddle and is getting more confident.
He has experienced multiple trail rides and really seems to enjoy it.
Cimarron is learning to rate his speed in all gaits and to move off leg pressure. He is being ridden in a snaffle bit. He is still green and requires an advanced rider.
Cimarron and other horses are advancing through The Horse Shelter’s training program and are available for adoption.
For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-471-6179.
Felines & Friends: Maia is a gorgeous 8-year-old, long-haired tortie girl. She is very friendly, outgoing, loves attention and is in good health. She can be seen by appointment.
Homer and Plato are bonded 5-month-old brothers. They are very friendly, well socialized and lovable.
They can be seen at the adoption center at Petco.
