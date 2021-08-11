Gus and his litter of seven cattle dog mix puppies arrived at the Española Humane shelter infected with canine parvovirus, a deadly and highly contagious disease. Thanks to swift and continued medical intervention by the shelter’s veterinary team, and round-the-clock specialized foster care by Mike and Julie Martinez of Cuyamungue, all seven small, furry miracles survived.
Gus is now Gustavo; he lives in Albuquerque with his adopter, Chadwycke Bradley, and his four-legged sister, Athena, a 1-year-old Staffordshire terrier, and he’s made a full recovery.
“Gustavo loves to run up and down the stairs in the house,” Bradley said. “He also enjoys playing in the doggie pool and chasing Athena around the yard. For being such a small pup, the little guy can sure put down the food!”
Gustavo is proof that fostering can make a difference.
“Fostering saves lives and it matters. These homeless pups didn’t even have a chance, so just providing a small space and some love makes a huge difference. Española Humane provided all the resources and support we needed to be successful,” Julie Martinez said. “The payoff with fostering parvo pups is when they talk back to you and say thank you for saving my life.”
The smiling faces of Gus, Chad and Athena are all the thanks Martinez needs.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: MayMay, a sweet, smart pup, is almost 2 years old and weighs about 60 pounds. She knows many basic commands, including “sit” and “stay.” MayMay does have a lot of energy and will definitely need some long leashed walks several times a day, but in the evening, she will curl up next to you on the couch.
Galaxy is a beautiful 6-pound, 2-year-old domestic shorthair female kitty. She has been enjoying her cat naps and loves getting treats and playing with her toys. Galaxy is a friendly kitty looking for a forever home.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s Mobile Adoption Team will be out and about this weekend from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Daisy’s Holistic Health and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at PetSmart Santa Fe.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, and visit SFHumaneSociety.org for more information or to see adoptable animals.
Española Humane: Baya, a 1-year-old, 4-pound pocket pittie, has personality plus, and she is the perfect petite, portable size. Baya gets along with everyone and has been in lots of different group kennels. Baya came to the shelter with her face burned badly; she is all healed up and shows no signs of trauma to her spirit. Apply at espanolahumane.org to schedule an appointment or come in to meet her at 108 Hamm Parkway; kennels open at 10:30 a.m. seven days a week. Call 505-753-8662 for more information.
Peaches is a gorgeous, medium-haired orange tabby, and she’s just 6 pounds at 12 months old. Peaches loves to give head “boops,” she enjoys a heartfelt conversation of mews and she reaches out with a gentle paw to everyone who passes by. Apply to adopt Peaches at espanolahumane.org and meet her at Petsense Española on Riverside Drive.
Felines & Friends: Peak was found as a stray in Truth or Consequences. Peak is a little shy at first but warms up to gentle, loving attention. She has lovely long orange fur. She would do well in a quiet home without young children. She seems to get along OK with other cats. Peak is about 1 year old and can be seen at the Adoption Center inside Petco.
Rein was a stray rescued from a shelter in Southern New Mexico that was full. Rein is outgoing, confident and sweet. She would do well in any home and seems to enjoy the company of other cats. She has gorgeous markings and perhaps some Turkish Van heritage. She is about 1 1/2 years old and can be seen at the Adoption Center inside Petco.
The Horse Shelter: Mateo is a handsome 10-year-old, blood bay gelding. Smart and curious, he plays well others and will make a great companion horse. He trailer-loads, knows groundwork, is good for the vet and pretty good for the farrier; he just gets a bit wiggly at times. Mateo’s adoption fee is $250. Mateo and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
