Wiley was found running at large in Taos County.
He was caught by the New Mexico Livestock Board and admitted to The Horse Shelter in April 2019.
Wiley was a 7-year-old stallion who had not been ridden.
He first needed to be castrated while undergoing quarantine and all other health checks. Once admitted to The Horse Shelter’s training program and started under saddle, he turned out to be a very personable and willing partner, as well as a quick learner.
After a little over a year in the training program and having made great progress, Wiley was delivered to his new owner, 14-year-old Logan Ritter of Alto.
Logan worked all summer at a boarding facility to save money to adopt a horse. Wiley has been so relaxed and careful with him, especially when it was time to lope. It was like Wiley was saying, “OK buddy, I’m waiting on you. Are you ready?”
Logan is one proud young man, and The Horse Shelter is thrilled that Wiley has found such a great new home and committed owner.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Valkyrie is a 2-year-old gal who is a coonhound mix and weighs about 45 pounds. Valkyrie likes to walk on leash, play in the pool, enjoys people and loves to play with other dogs. She would play all day if she could.
Minnie Mouse is a 2-month-old kitten. When she is fully grown, she should weigh 10 to 12 pounds. Minnie Mouse loves playing and curling up in laps for a nap, and she has the sweetest purr.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Milla needs a hospice foster or adopter. Milla arrived as a stray dog with an infected tumor on her belly.
Surgery removed the mass, but the report was not encouraging: skin cancer. Milla feels great and loves to go for walks and swims in water; she’s the first dog to wiggle up to the kennel gate with a smile, and she has nothing but love. Milla needs to be the only dog in a home; she’s picky about other dogs.
Tara is a friendly, loving 3-year-old, 8-pound cat with long, luxurious tufts of fur on her ears. She loves to explore and interact with people. Tara is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit espanola
humane.org for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Zia is a 4-year-old bay mare who is brave and confident. She has been on many trail rides and has been desensitized to many objects.
Zia has a slow trot and lope and will need a little fine tuning with some steering when asked to stop or back up.
Zia will need an intermediate to advanced rider. Zia and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos.
For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
