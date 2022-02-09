New Mexico Wildlife Center, 19 Wheat St. in Española, will hold a Wildlife Rehabilitation Discovery Day on Saturday. Through presentations, demonstrations and a question-and-answer session, visitors can learn about wildlife rehabilitation, New Mexico Wildlife Center’s hospital and the animals that are treated at the center.
After learning about wildlife rehabilitation, visitors can enjoy a stroll along New Mexico Wildlife Center’s DePonte Family Wildlife Walk, where they can see the center's Ambassador Animals.
To ensure the safety of all visitors, there is a limit of 20 people per hour. Each hour time slot will have the same presentations, demonstration and activities. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Reservations are required. Call New Mexico Wildlife Center at 505-753-9505 to reserve a time.
Santa Fe shelter to host blood drive
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is hosting its annual human blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday amid a critical shortage in New Mexico.
Donors can schedule an appointment to “save the humans” online (to save time), and walk-ins at 100 Caja Del Rio Road are also welcome, if space is available. Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. Vitalant adheres to strict distancing and disinfecting protocols and will require face coverings during the event. COVID-19 vaccination is not required to donate blood.
To reserve a spot, visit bit.ly/sfasblooddrive or SFHumaneSociety.org.
Walkers needed for dogs in rescue and rehab
Special-needs dogs who are waiting for foster homes desperately need robust walkers a few times a week. The dogs are at Canine Cottage off of Old Las Vegas Highway, north of Café Fina. All dogs are people friendly, and basic walking training will be offered to new volunteers. Contact infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Española Humane hosts Puppy Bowl 2022
Ready for some puppy defensive tactics and offensive moves? Española Humane’s clinic lobby turns into a “football field” Saturday for the site of the interactive game.
The shelter’s Puppy Bowl 2022 will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features plenty of puppies, a halftime kitten show, snacks and drinks, plus the chance to adopt an animal.
The event is free and will take place in the clinic lobby at 108 Hamm Parkway in Española.
To get a jump-start on an adoption, start the application process on the shelter’s website and create an online account. For more information and to see adoptable pets, visit espanolahumane.org.
Animal advocate discusses book on 'Pet Chat'
Award-winning author, blogger, international speaker and passionate animal advocate Caryln Montes De Oca is the guest this week on Pet Chat With Murad & Bobbi.
Montes De Oca will discuss her passion about inspiring people to live their healthiest and happiest life through their relationships with their animals and discuss her book, Dog As My Doctor, Cat As My Nurse.
Pet Chat With Murad & Bobbi airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM and streams on SantaFe.com.
Give your Valentine a Santa Fe Sweetheart
Valentine's Day is just days away, but there's still time to purchase a Santa Fe Sweetheart from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society. The e-cards spotlight one of six shelter animals with a custom message to family or friends.
Each card is $25 and will be delivered Monday. In addition, each e-card purchased qualifies for an entry for a professional pet photo shoot or a giant doggie gift basket. Proceeds benefit the shelter. For more information or to purchase a Valentine's card, visit sfhumanesociety.org/ecard.
Santa Fe shelter offers adoptions at Petco
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive in Santa Fe, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday with adoptable animals. From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, the adoption team will be at Teca Tu in DeVargas Center.
Some of the animals at the events will be part of the Santa Fe Sweetheart promotion where dogs 5 months and older are $14 to adopt. The special does not include shelter heroes. For more information and to see available animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.