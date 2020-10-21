The New Mexico Wildlife Center is a nonprofit based in Española that serves Northern New Mexico by caring for injured and orphaned wildlife and providing education and outreach. After being closed due to COVID-19 since March 17, the Center reopened in August.
Two-thirds of the sick, injured and orphaned wildlife brought to the center's hospital come from Santa Fe. Another 21 percent come from Española, Los Alamos Taos and Rancho de Taos. The balance is brought from as far as Chama, Angel Fire, Chimayo and Albuquerque.
Once treated and cared for, the animals are returned to the wild. In 2019, the center cared for 697 rescued animals.
The center, 19 Wheat St., is open to the public for self-guided tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sick and injured animals are taken in seven days a week.
So far this year, more than 900 animals representing 125 species have been admitted — 25 percent more than last year. Two-thirds have been birds and the rest are mammals, reptiles and amphibians.
“It may sound strange, but every day is so different that oddity just is the norm around here,” Executive Director Melissa Moore said.
Recent admissions include Cooper’s hawks, a baby elk, a young black-tailed jackrabbit, a young American Kestrel that had been kept illegally as a pet, numerous snakes found tangled in plastic garden netting and five squirrel species, among many others. The center has also treated 58 hummingbirds, 31 Towhees, and 43 hawks.
Three baby bobcats that were admitted last month from a backyard in Albuquerque were exceptionally young and will likely be at the center until March or April when they can be returned to the wild as larger animals.
Animals that can no longer survive in the wild may become ambassador animals and live at center or are placed through a nationwide network of wildlife education centers.
Visitors to the center are able to meet some of the ambassador animals up close and learn about many topics. Currently, the center has 38 ambassadors. Their stories can be found on the center’s website, newmexicowildlifecenter.org/meet-the-animal-ambassadors.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Diggie Smalls is just over a year old, weighs 11 pounds and is a Chihuahua mix. Diggie Smalls is super sweet, polite with people and dogs. He loves to go on walks and is housed with another dog.
Vito is a 5-year-old cat who took a bit of time to gain confidence but is now ready to find a home to settle down in. Vito loves affection and playtime followed by a nice nap in the sunshine.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or email adoption@sfhumanesociety.org to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Meow Meow is a handsome kitty. This 6-month-old tuxedo boy would love to spend autumn days chasing a catnip toy or curled up in a window nook to watch the leaves fall. Apply onthey website to adopt this neutered, vaccinated and microchipped cat.
October is Adopt a Shelter Dog month and Pit bull Awareness month and the shelter is participating in the Adopt a Foster Dog Campaign. Daisy fits all three criteria. Daisy is deaf. Her foster family reports that this 3-year-old, 56 pound dog loves people and other dogs.
She has speckly-spotted ears and this super social, active gal is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines and de-wormer, and heartworm negative.
Felines & Friends: Rowan was rescued with his littermates Rae, Rohit, Roth, Rakel, Rachel and Rand and their mother, Raelynn. These kittens were raised in a foster home, and are sweet and playful. If not adopted with a sibling, they should go to homes where there is another kitten or young cat to play with. Rowan and his sibling are 3 months old.
Samira is very social and loving. She purrs the minute she is petted and follows people around like a dog. She came from home with two dogs, so she would be happy with a cat-friendly dog. Samira is about 5 years old.
The Horse Shelter: Cimarron is a 6-year-old, 14-hands-high, dun-gelding, who has now been ridden over 20 times and is doing very well. He enjoys having something to do and is a quick learner. Cimarron is still learning the basics under saddle. Cimarron requires an advanced rider whowill continue his training. Cimarron and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
