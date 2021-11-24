The New Mexico Wildlife Center in Española is asking people to donate to the wildlife rescue center on Giving Tuesday.
Money will go toward food, medical care, rehabilitation supplies in the center's hospital and education programs that aim to provide wildlife education to underserved communities.
Donations will be doubled up to $10,000, thanks to a matching donation from the center's board.
Call 505-753-9505 or mail a check to New Mexico Wildlife Center, 19 Wheat St., Española, N.M. 87532.
The Cat Santa Fe holding Black Friday sale
The Black Cat Friday sale returns to The Cat Santa Fe, Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society's resale store, after taking a year off due to the pandemic.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the store, 3546 Zafarano Drive, takes 25 percent off all regular-priced merchandise for one day. The Cat South, 2570 Camino Entrada, is also taking part in the sale. Proceeds benefit the shelter.
The sale excludes gold and silver jewelry.
The resale stores will be closed Sunday as the staff decorates for a wonderland celebration. Both stores reopen on Monday.
