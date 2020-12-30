The New Mexico Wildlife Center, which has had a busy year, is open again to visitors but by appointment only.
“[This year] has been an unusual year for the center,” said Melissa Moore, the center’s executive director. “Besides being closed to visitors for over five months, we have also treated a record number of animals.”
In 2019, the center near Española cared for 697 animals — this year it treated 700 animals before September.
A young black-tailed jackrabbit dropped off July 28 was the 600th animal received this year. After some growth and weight gain, the center moved the jackrabbit to an outdoor enclosure.
People who want to visit can call 505-753-9505 to make a reservation. For more information, visit newmexicowildlifecenter.org.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Joe is a handsome 3-year-old mixed-breed dog who weighs about 80 pounds. Joe has been happy to meet new people and enjoys receiving attention. He has done well with other dogs.
Logan is gray tabby domestic short hair cat who is 4 years old. He has taken his time getting used to people and is doing better each day.
Logan likes treats, which leads to receiving affection and lots of purrs.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The shelter will close at 1 p.m. Thursday and is closed Friday for the holiday. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Ruby is a special-needs puppy. This 3-month-old sharpei-mix is determined to overcome and find her forever home. Ruby has had a few seizures while in foster care. All tests that the shelter has done have come back negative, and since Ruby started taking an antiseizure medication, she’s been seizure free.
Magi is a lilac point Siamese who is sensitive and quiet. Magi is 4 months old and weighs 4 pounds. The cat is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped with an adoption fee of $30.
Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
The Horse Shelter: Nutmeg is a 14-year-old, 14-hands-high bay roan mare who really enjoys trail rides but can get a little excited to head back to the ranch. We are working on slowing her down mentally and physically.
Nutmeg has also been excelling in the arena. She has light-sensitive cues and is always ready to go.
Nutmeg will require an intermediate to advanced and confident rider. She and many other horses are available for adoption or sponsorship at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos.
For more information, call at 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Felines & Friends: Cats Casey and Coreena were adopted in 2012, but their owner has entered hospice and the pair have been returned.
Both are very sweet, gentle and beautiful cats. The 8-year-old cats have lovely medium-length hair and striking markings. Coreena is a calico and Casey a red tabby. These cats are available for viewing by appointment to preapproved applicants. Ideally, we would like to place them together.
Taylor and Stitch are a mother and daughter pair and are a little shy but have sweet personalities. They are very bonded and need to be adopted together.
Their ideal home is a quiet one, without young children or dogs.
Taylor is about 1 year old and Stitch is 4 months old. They can be seen by appointment. Visit fandfnm.org for more information.
