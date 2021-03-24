the New Mexico Wildlife Center admitted its first newborn wildlife of the year on March 6.
A eurasian collared dove was found orphaned and taken to the center's hospital where it will be cared for by wildlife rehabilitators until it is deemed able ot be released.
“This baby is just the start, with hundreds more expected to come through NMWC’s wildlife hospital in the next few months,” wildlife rehabilitator Haley Sharpe said.
Peak baby season in New Mexico usually occurs between April and August with some babies showing up as early as March and as late as October.
To prepare for the baby season, the center's wildlife rehabilitators are stocking the hospital with formula, blankets and more items. They are also preparing the outdoor enclosures to house older animals who are ready to practice running, climbing, flying and burrowing before being released into the wild.
“If you find a baby wild animal, always call us first, We can help you determine if you should try to reunite it with the baby’s parents or bring the baby to us. Remember, mom is always going to do a better job,” Sharpe said.
The number is 505-753-9505. The center is at 19 Wheat St, Visit newmexicowildlifecenter.org.
Horse Shelter Resale Store holding winter sale
The Horse Shelter Resale Store is holding its winter clothing and shoe blowout sale.
Jackets, coats, sweaters, shoes and winter boots are 40 percent off. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 821 W. San Mateo Road.
Española Humane offers adoption incentives
A spring adoption promotion at Española Humane features a gift bag with treats discounts, a ball thrower for dogs and a shelter T-shirt.
The event runs through April 3, Pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age-appropriate vaccinations.
For more information and to see the adoptable pets, visit espanolahumane.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.