Hersch Wilson

In the 2004 movie Spanglish, the new housekeeper, played by Paz Vega, is told never to throw a ball to the family’s Labrador named Chum. In the middle of the movie, while she’s distracted taking English lessons, she forgets and inadvertently tosses Chum’s favorite ball into the next room.

Chaos ensues. Chum enthusiastically follows Vega around the house, knocking over furniture to get her to play fetch with him. He was relentless.

Having grown up with German shepherds, I am familiar with Chum’s enthusiasm and Vega’s frustration. We could not look at a ball, a stick or a rock without igniting the desire to play fetch. Our dogs would bring whatever object caught their attention, drop it at my feet (and occasionally a rock on my foot) and then stare at it and whine.

