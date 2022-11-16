Felines & Friends will be at Santa Fe Spirits from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday for Whiskey for Whiskers, a fundraising event.
Food, fun, tastings and raffle tickets will be available, as well as cats and holiday gifts. Admission is $25 per person, 21 and over only, and includes a tasting flight or one cocktail and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets may be purchased in at FandFnm.org. A limited number will also be available at the door.
Santa Fe animal shelter on road
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be at Daisy’s Holistic Health, 4056 Cerrillos Road, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday with puppies and dogs.
From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, the shelter’s adoption team will be to Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center.
All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and are vaccinated.
Teca Tu at De Vargas Center, will be hosting Kitten Kornucopia, a Felines & Friends adoption event, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Dozens of adoptable kittens will be at this event. To learn more and apply to adopt, visit FandFnm.org.
Thanksgiving safety tips on 'Pet Chat'
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time of year to give thanks and enjoy a feast with friends and family members.
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the hosts discuss what’s safe and what’s not for your pet. Plus, the hustle and bustle of the holiday may cause stress and anxiety for pets, so how do you keep them calm and safe on Turkey Day?
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM.
Horse Shelter Resale Store marks fourth year
The Horse Shelter Resale Store is celebrating its fourth anniversary Wednesday by extending a storewide 10 percent discount. Purchase supports 73 rescue horses at The Horse Shelter. The store is at 821 W. San Mateo Road. Visit thehorseshelter.org.