Felines & Friends will be at Santa Fe Spirits from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday for Whiskey for Whiskers, a fundraising event.

Food, fun, tastings and raffle tickets will be available, as well as cats and holiday gifts. Admission is $25 per person, 21 and over only, and includes a tasting flight or one cocktail and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets may be purchased in at FandFnm.org. A limited number will also be available at the door.

