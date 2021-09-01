"A coyote must have gotten her."
That is what so many people think when their dog or cat goes missing. The fact is, every year hundreds of stray dogs and cats end up at an animal shelter and not in the mouths of coyotes.
Last month, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society received 237 stray dogs and cats. Of those, 124 were reunited with their owners.
"It's frightening when our pet gets loose and wanders off," shelter spokesman Murad Kirdar said. "The first thing people should do right now is put a collar on the animal at all times. Even if the animal is an inside only pet, it takes just a second for them to run out the front or side door."
The collar should include the pet's name and your phone number.
A microchip with updated information is also strongly recommended by the shelter.
If pets do get out, Kirdar offered these tips :
u File a lost report with an area pet shelter. For the Santa shelter, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1606, or visit in person.
u Visit the shelter's lost and found page at sfhumanesociety.org and check with neighborhood veterinarians.
u Make "lost pet" signs as large as possible. Use a bright, heavyweight sign material so that it grabs peoples' attention. Print in large block letters that drivers can quickly read, and if you can, include the word "reward" along with a big current photo, short description and your contact information. Post them where your pet was lost and up to a mile radius.
u Post an updated photo and description of your pet on social media websites, including Santa Fe Lost Pets.
u Canvas your neighborhood; most animals will stay within a one-mile radius of where they were lost. Check bushes, garages, sheds and anyplace they could hide and find shelter.
u Spread the word to as many people and businesses in your area.
u Leave some smelly food outside your house with their pet bed or something with a familiar scent on it.
u If you can't be home, leave a door open, just in case the pet returns on its own.
u Set up a feeding station with smelly bait such as sardines, baked chicken or a heated meal. Place the food on a paper plate in the center of a layer of sand or flour so you will get a footprint. Re-bait the stations once a day, usually in the evening.
If you spot your dog, resist the urge to chase after it, Kirdar said.
"Some pups see chase as a fun game, while others — especially those traumatized from being on their own — may feel threatened. Either way, if you run, chances are your dog will run in the opposite direction, which could result in them being hit by a car," Kirdar said.
Above all, stay calm and do not give up.
"We have seen pets reunited with their families after a week and some after a month. So never give up; they are somewhere out there," Kirdar said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.