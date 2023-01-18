Volunteer fosters play an important role in the rescue of animals that are abandoned, surrendered or scheduled for euthanasia at some shelters in New Mexico.
Before a rescue agency can “tag,” or rescue, an animal, it must first have a foster home ready for the animal. Local shelters are over capacity. Whether volunteering as a foster with a shelter, or with one of the local rescue groups, a person can make a difference.
Dew Paws Rescue has been fortunate to have a handful of reliable foster volunteers.
The group not only fosters animals rescued in Santa Fe but also from shelters and nearby rural towns. Here are three of the many volunteers who have opened up their heart and their homes to saving an animal or two.
Christine Dugan, Lamy
Christine Dugan has been a volunteer since starting at the Humane Society in St. Louis when she was 15. Since retiring early and moving to New Mexico five years ago, Dugan has increased the amount of time she volunteers. In addition to fostering, Dugan helps with mobile adoptions, transports, medical support, foster support and volunteers at Petco.
“Every animal that moves into a foster home frees up space for the rescue to take in another one, which it wouldn’t be able to take otherwise. More foster homes mean more animals saved. In addition, some rescues don’t actually have physical locations to house animals and rely totally on foster homes,” Dugan said.
Foster homes for rescued animals also provides a much needed opportunity to see an animal’s real personality. Dugan said, “Some of these animals have never encountered stairs, TV or a washer-dryer and are terrified the first time — the better adjusted an animal the more highly adoptable it is and the more successful the adoption will be.”
Mike Ault, Eldorado
When Mike Ault and his wife, Maureen, last year lost Zora, their dog of 15 years, they weren’t emotionally ready to jump back into having another dog. After stopping by one of Dew Paws Rescue events in Eldorado a few months ago, Mike Ault took home two foster dogs and volunteers weekly as a dog walker.
“I missed that wonderful canine energy in my life and was looking for ways to fill the void,” Ault said.
Those two foster dogs, Opal and Rusty, stayed with Ault for a month before finding a permanent home. Ault receives updates and photos of the two and sometimes even a visit.
“Opal even came back to visit with us for a few days at Christmas,” Ault said with a smile. “It was great to have our home filled with her love and joy for the holidays.”
Lindsey Sniderman, Santa Fe
Lindsey Sniderman of Santa Fe is a good example of a volunteer who shows one can foster an animal even when she already has a full house. Sniderman, who had four pets, volunteered to foster two puppies who were on an euthanasia list at a Las Cruces shelter.
“When I met the transportation person in Albuquerque to pick them up, they had four puppies, much to my surprise. But of course I agreed to take all four. Friends of mine helped me with a big play pen, puppy pads, toys, blankets and food. Many people helped these babies,” she said. “They were sick with kennel cough and giardia, so they needed a warm quiet place to land and get better. I was able to provide a warm room and keep them separated from my other animals while they recovered and received their medications. My 15-year-old son and his friends were very helpful snuggling and playing with the puppies socializing them.”
It didn’t take long for Sniderman to grow fond of one of the four.
“My favorite of the litter was the smallest of the bunch with a little broken tail. She was constantly being bullied by the other pups and she got my special attention. The way she stared into my eyes, it was like she was asking if she was going to be OK, and I just wanted her to know I would always take care of her.”
The favorite, a Chihuahua mix now a 4-month-old named Zoe, soon helped Sniderman earn her the title of “foster failure,” a person who fosters a pet but decides to keep it.
“The baby I favored from the litter is now a member of my family. She is such a joy to have in our home, already in puppy kindergarten and so smart,” Sniderman said. “She fits right into our lives and we love her so much. She most favors my husband. They are adorable together.”
“If you think you don’t have time or room in your life to save an animal, if you make some simple adjustments and ask for support, it’s very doable.”
As explained by Dugan, “fostering can literally be the difference between life and death for many pets in New Mexico. By having strong foster networks, Santa Fe area rescues can also help alleviate overcrowding from some of the more rural shelters who have few resources and higher euthanize rates. Many of these animals are scared and haven’t had much in the way of socialization. By bringing them into a loving home environment, the animals have a chance to decompress and learn what a loving home is, that food will always be available and to have their medical needs met.”
“Obviously the hardest part with fostering is saying goodbye,” Ault said. “But helping a dog that you’ve come to love find a wonderful home with great people is such a rewarding experience.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Adorable Stroganoff is around 2 years old, weighs 65 pounds and has a gorgeous striped coat. The dog came to the shelter in September very shy and nervous. Since then, he has come out of his shell and gets along great with everyone, including dogs and kids. Stroganoff is gentle and treat-motivated and will be easy to train. He enjoys daily walks.
Dallas is a big lovable dog who weighs 75 pounds and is around 3 year old. The gentle giant loves other dogs and people.
Dallas is gentle with kids and super friendly with other dogs. He also loves to be petted.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Cotton is a speckled and freckly dog. The 2-month-old heeler-Aussie mix is available for adoption at Puppy Patch at the spa and resort Ojo Santa Fe. Cotton is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and comes with six months of heartworm prevention. Apply on the website to schedule an appointment.
Joker has tuxedo fur, goatee and piercing moon-colored eyes. Joker is 2 years old, weighs 10 pounds, and is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee is waived.
Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: One-year-old Charles is a Bengal cat with personality and attitude and is active and vocal. He has a lot of energy which he loves to burn off by tossing and chasing stuffed toys. Charles is a big fan of treats and affection but doesn’t enjoy other cats.
Six-year-old Shy Girl was abandoned at a mobile home park.
The gorgeous tortoiseshell is shy with new people. But once she gets to know a person, she is very sweet and enjoys attention. Shy Girl also has a charming meow. Because other animals make her nervous, Shy Girl’s ideal home would be without other pets, and probably also without children.
Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Mari is a 3- to 4-year-old pit bull who is medically vetted. Mari is sweet and a little shy. She is working with a trainer for loose leash walking. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Aspen is a 25-year-old gray mare, who has received a lot of groundwork training. She picks up her feet, is respectful when leading and backing, will walk over obstacles and loads into a trailer quietly. Aspen is even-tempered and gets along with most horses. She is a companion/nonriding horse. Call 505-577-4041 or visit thehorseshelter.org.