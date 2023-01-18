Volunteer fosters play an important role in the rescue of animals that are abandoned, surrendered or scheduled for euthanasia at some shelters in New Mexico.

Before a rescue agency can “tag,” or rescue, an animal, it must first have a foster home ready for the animal. Local shelters are over capacity. Whether volunteering as a foster with a shelter, or with one of the local rescue groups, a person can make a difference.

Dew Paws Rescue has been fortunate to have a handful of reliable foster volunteers.

If you are interested in fostering or volunteering with a shelter or rescue group, contact Sandra Jaramillo at

sjaramillo80@yahoo.com for a list of names and numbers.

Popular in the Community