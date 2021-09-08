A Santa Fe independent rescue group is seeking people interested in volunteering as dog walkers.
Some rescue dogs are in kennels, waiting for foster homes or adoption, and need enrichment activities.
Support the work of a local rescue group and help make each dog be the best candidate for adoption that it can be.
For more information, call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Santa Fe animal shelter offers dog training classes
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is offering dog training classes for six-week classes at its behavior and training center.
Techniques center on reward-based training where a dog is rewarded for good behavior. Several classes are being offered and begin in late September and early October.
Class sizes will be limited to a handful of participants, and includes $50 off the registration fee for dogs adopted from any shelter or rescue.
For more information on the classes and to register, visit sfhumanesociety.org/training.
