Yellow in color, Lucy stood behind the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society counter and watched as the paperwork was being filled out. The 5-year-old Labrador mix was being surrendered to the shelter due to a guardian no longer being able to care for her.

Soon, the dog was escorted to a kennel where she would wait for a second chance with a new family. But the shelter environment was different for Lucy. The sound, smell, and look were unfamiliar. Some may say the dog was thinking, “Where is the sofa I used to lay on?”

Her first few days were difficult as she retreated to the back of the kennel, avoided people, even made a low growl and never made eye contact. However, the shelter’s behavior team worked closely with Lucy over the next few weeks and months. Lucy was becoming a long-term resident, a term for shelter animals housed longer than two months.