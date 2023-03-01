Deborah Phillips and Lucy, a dog adopted from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society. Phillips volunteered there and bonded with Lucy, who was adopted and returned twice before Phillips gave her a home.
Yellow in color, Lucy stood behind the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society counter and watched as the paperwork was being filled out. The 5-year-old Labrador mix was being surrendered to the shelter due to a guardian no longer being able to care for her.
Soon, the dog was escorted to a kennel where she would wait for a second chance with a new family. But the shelter environment was different for Lucy. The sound, smell, and look were unfamiliar. Some may say the dog was thinking, “Where is the sofa I used to lay on?”
Her first few days were difficult as she retreated to the back of the kennel, avoided people, even made a low growl and never made eye contact. However, the shelter’s behavior team worked closely with Lucy over the next few weeks and months. Lucy was becoming a long-term resident, a term for shelter animals housed longer than two months.
Lucy was finally adopted but then returned. And then a second adoption but also returned. Both stated they weren’t prepared. So, Lucy again returned to her kennel. Her face was hunched over. She had a look that nobody wanted her. Over the next several months, the volunteers made Lucy perk up. Her daily walkabouts were a sense of joy. One volunteer in particular was Lucy’s favorite.
Deborah Phillips lives in Santa Fe for part of the year and on the East Coast for the other half. When she is in town, she always makes it a point to go to the shelter and walk dogs.
“I grew up with rescue dogs and developed a deep appreciation for how attuned they are to the humans around them,” said Phillips. “I view walking the dogs as my way of helping them along their path to finding their forever home.”
After almost 10 months in the shelter, Lucy’s health declined rapidly, and she showed more aggressive behavior, which were direct signs of kennel deterioration. Since the staff knew Phillips enjoyed her summer with Lucy, and the dog was one of her favorites, they contacted her and let her know about Lucy’s situation.
“It broke my heart when I heard the news, and honestly, [I] couldn’t bear it,” said Phillips. “I think Lucy gave up on ever leaving the shelter, and she just started to fall apart.”
Phillips wasn’t ready to give up on Lucy and traveled 1,875 miles back to Santa Fe. She wanted to see how the dog would respond to seeing her after all that time. Moments after the reunion, Lucy’s tail started to wag and her eye lit up. It’s as if she knew and figured out that Phillips was destined to be her forever family.
“After about a week with Lucy in Santa Fe, keeping her on a very consistent schedule of feeding, playing and walking, Lucy was much more relaxed and was full of kisses, trusting, even playful,” Phillips said. “Just in time for another disruption. I had to get her back to [Washington,] D.C.”
The three-day car ride across the country didn’t upset Lucy. Wearing a thunder shirt, the dog slept eight hours a day in the car’s back seat, jumped in and out at rest stops and slept close to Phillips in hotels.
Today, Phillips, who is referred to as Lucy’s guardian angel, reports the dog is calm, walks beautifully on her leash and never tugs or pulls — even when passing other people with dogs — a transformation from when she was in the shelter.
“It is remarkable how much a dog can recover from extreme stress when they find their forever home,” said Phillips. “I swear I see not only love in her beautiful brown eyes, but also gratitude. Lucy is finally home.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Ranger, a black-and-tan mixed-breed dog who is just over 1 year old, weighs about 50 pounds. Ranger is an amazing dog who has had a rough life. He was with a foster family but was so scared he ran off and was missing for some time. Ranger is easy to take on walks, enjoys treat time and loves the company of other dogs.
Turkey, less than 1 year old, is an adorable mixed-breed gal who weighs 55 pounds. The dog is learning to walk on a leash, enjoys the outdoors and playing fetch. She is learning some basic command.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visitSFHumaneSociety.org for more information.
Española Humane: Velma is a 2-month-old dog who weighs 14 pounds and is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. She is at Ojo Santa Fe spa’s Puppy Patch. Apply at espanolahumane.org to schedule an appointment to visit her.
Nala is a beautiful senior tortie. She is 15 years old and would like her place in the sun. Nala is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Eight-month-old Una Chin-Riley was rescued in Glorieta and has been raised in a foster home. Brown and orange, Una is a lively and playful fluffball with a very spunky personality. She gets along well with other cats and loves treats, and laser and wand toys. Una may take a little while to warm up to a new owner.
Four-year-old Indy is a beautiful and petite dilute Tortie who arrived in December and has been in foster care. Indy has blossomed in her foster home where she has learned to play. While she gets along with other cats, Indy would probably prefer to be the only pet in her new home.
Apply at FandFnm.org to meet any of the more than 150 cats and kittens available for adoption. All are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and many have been socialized in foster homes.
Dew Paws Rescue: Handsome Zorro is a 7-month-old black lab mix who is ready for a foster provider who can keep him quiet after surgery for knee and joint repair. Zorro is a sweet dog who weighs 37 pounds and won’t get much bigger. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Zorrow, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Pearl is a beautiful, 6-year-old cremello mare, who is well put together. She is 14-hand highs and weighs about 900 pounds. She knows her ground work and is good at getting in a trailer. Pearl is sensitive and will need an advanced rider to continue her training. Visit thehorseshelter.org to see Pearl’s riding video or any of the other 17 riding horses available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. Call 505-577-4041 for more information.