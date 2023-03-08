Do you want to know what goes on in a wildlife hospital? Come to Wildlife Rehabilitation Discovery Day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the New Mexico Wildlife Center.
Learn about NMWC’s wildlife hospital, wildlife rehabilitation and the native animals they treat. There will be demonstrations, animal encounters and activities for all ages as well as a Q&A session.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children, and ages 3 and under are free. The NMWC is at 19 Wheat St. in Española.
Felines & Friends Adoption event set at Teca Tu
Looking to adopt? Felines & Friends New Mexico has nearly 170 cats and kittens available for adoption. Join F&F to "Meet Your Lucky Charm" from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Teca Tu in De Vargas Center mall, 165 Paseo de Peralta.
For more information about this event and adopting, fostering, and volunteering, visit FandFnm.org.
Petco to host Española Humane adoptions
Reduced adoption fees on puppies, kittens and adult dogs will highlight Española Humane’s adoption event Saturday at the Santa Fe Petco.
The pet adoption event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the store, 2006 Cerrillos Road. All pets are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations and ready for loving families.
All foster kittens and puppies will be available for the adoption fee of only $25, and fees are waived for all adult pets.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
Santa Fe shelter sets $25 adoption fee for national event
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is participating in the PetSmart Charities national adoption event. All animals, including puppies and kittens, are now just $25 to adopt.
The mobile adoption team will be celebrating the promotion at PetSmart in Santa Fe with adoptable animals from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with dogs of all ages at the store, 3561 Zafarano Drive.
All animals include spay/neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations. The $25 promotion ends Sunday, and shelter heroes are excluded. For more information or to see available animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Shelter to teach class on pet CPR, first aid
Do you know what to do if your dog starts choking or how to help your pet in a medical emergency?
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will offer a Pet CPR & First Aid Class in partnership with Front Line Coalition and Pet Tech on April 23.
The class, designed for anyone who spends time around animals, is taught via lecture, demonstration and hands-on skill practice. Learn over 50 skills to help be prepared in the event of a pet emergency. The hands-on class includes basic restraint and muzzling; how to identify an emergency; rescue breathing for dogs and cats; and how to deal with choking.
The 6½-hour class, which will be held at the shelter, includes a handbook to take home, and upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate to document their training. Space is limited, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the homeless animals of Northern New Mexico. The class costs $100. For more information or to sign up, visit SFHumaneSociety.org
How to get your dog to avoid rattlesnakes on 'Pet Chat'
What would your dog do if it encountered a snake or worse, a rattlesnake? On April 15 in Eldorado, you are invited to the "Rattlesnake Avoidance Clinic." Tom Mauter discusses why this class is so important for dogs and humans.
Plus, activities to keep cats active, puppy and kitten season is almost here, and are raccoons good house pets?
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi airs at 9 a.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays on local radio stations Talk 1260 KTRC and FM 103.7. The show also streams and podcasts on SantaFe.com. To engage with the show, you can email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com