Do you want to know what goes on in a wildlife hospital? Come to Wildlife Rehabilitation Discovery Day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the New Mexico Wildlife Center.

Learn about NMWC’s wildlife hospital, wildlife rehabilitation and the native animals they treat. There will be demonstrations, animal encounters and activities for all ages as well as a Q&A session.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children, and ages 3 and under are free. The NMWC is at 19 Wheat St. in Española.