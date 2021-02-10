Stay-cations, art and jewelry are featured in a Valentine’s Day-themed online auction that supports Española Humane.
The Puppy Love Virtual Auction ends Saturday with more than 70 items to bid on, organizers said.
The bidding site is: https://one.bidpal.net/puppyloveauction/browse/all.
Items include a painting from Santa Fe artist Gail Gash Taylor, a vintage Navajo sterling silver cuff bracelet, a Lori Snable custom painting of your pet, a two-night stay with spa services at Ojo Santa Fe and a plethora of restaurant gift certificates.
Visit espanolahumane.org for more information.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.