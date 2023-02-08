Indigo Erkisen drove from Virginia — twice — just to adopt puppies from Española Humane. While visiting Santa Fe several years ago, she spoke with a person who told her some people keep getting called back to the Land of Enchantment. Eriksen is one of them.
In August 2021, when Erkisen was ready to bring a dog into her life, she felt it was a natural choice to return to New Mexico. Erkisen traveled 2,000 miles from the Shenandoah Valley to adopt Luna Moondog.
“My friend who lives in Santa Fe recommended Española Humane as the shelter to check out. A volunteer walked me through the kennels. I saw Luna and just knew she was the one,” Erkisen said.
A year and half later, in late December 2022, Luna Moondog and Eriksen were ready to welcome a new furry family member.
“Without a specific plan, I again headed back to the New Mexican landscape. Luna and I didn’t have a specific dog in mind, but we knew she would be there at Española Humane when we arrived,” she said. “On New Year’s Eve, I saw Spruce on Instagram.”
Spruce, a blue heeler puppy, was a parvovirus survivor, thanks to Española Humane’s dynamic foster duo, Mike and Julie Martinez. The Martinez family specializes in caring for puppies who have been diagnosed with parvo, a vaccine-preventable disease, and have fostered 81 parvo puppies.
On the first day of the new year, Mike and Julie brought Spruce to meet Eriksen and Luna.
“We bonded immediately. She brings a radiant, deep joy wherever she goes. I left 2022 in a Subaru with my one dog; I returned to Virginia in 2023 as a trio,” Eriksen said.
Spruce’s bout with parvo is now a distant memory.
“She is super healthy, energetic, and she’s gained plenty of weight. In fact, my home veterinarian remarked on how thick and delightfully chunky this little girl is,” Eriksen said. “We have daily adventures hiking in the forests of the Shenandoah National Park where Spruce greets every single human she sees. And from time to time, she finds a hidden bone and brings it back like the proud cattle dog she is.”
“I have so much gratitude for the work of Española Humane and the dedicated, magical fosters like Julie and Mike,” Erkisen said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Aurora is a 5-year-old mixed-breed dog who would be great with people and other animals. She weighs 50 pounds and loves to play, cuddle and chill out. Aurora has the softest coat and is a smart dog. She has been at the shelter since late last year.
Spunky is just over 1 year old, weighs 45 pounds and is super smart. She sits for treats, knows the command stay and comes when called. Spunky is highly attuned to people; she keeps her huge brown eyes riveted on them at all times and walks wonderfully on leash.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Two-month-old Pippen has a stunning tricolor coat. She is fresh from foster care and socialized with people and dogs and is at Ojo Santa Fe spa’s Puppy Patch.
Sassy is and orange-and-white cat who is 2 years old, weighs 9 pounds, is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated, and her adoption fee is waived.
The shelter is open from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Felines & Friends: Weaslie has special needs. Born deaf, 6-month-old Weaslie is a gorgeous white kitten with one blue eye and one yellow eye. She needs an owner who will be loving and patient with her as she settles in and learns how to communicate.
Six-year-old Shasta is a big soft tabby boy who wants nothing more than petting, treats and quiet naps in the sun. He is very sociable with people and makes new friends easily. Shasta appears to get along fine with other female cats, although he may not enjoy male cats quite as much.
Apply to meet Shasta, Weaslie or any of over 150 cats available for adoption at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Bear is a young adult stray that is being taken care of by a good Samaritan. He needs a foster home. Bear is a flat-coat retriever, good on leash and he knows basic commands. Bear would be best in a home with no cats or chickens. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Bear, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Wrangler is a 22-year-old sorrel gelding who is a companion (nonriding) horse. He gets along with mares and geldings and tends to be at the bottom of the pecking order in his herd. If you are interested in adopting, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.