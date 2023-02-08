Indigo Erkisen drove from Virginia — twice — just to adopt puppies from Española Humane. While visiting Santa Fe several years ago, she spoke with a person who told her some people keep getting called back to the Land of Enchantment. Eriksen is one of them.

In August 2021, when Erkisen was ready to bring a dog into her life, she felt it was a natural choice to return to New Mexico. Erkisen traveled 2,000 miles from the Shenandoah Valley to adopt Luna Moondog.

“My friend who lives in Santa Fe recommended Española Humane as the shelter to check out. A volunteer walked me through the kennels. I saw Luna and just knew she was the one,” Erkisen said.

