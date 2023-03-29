The proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” is often expressed in this column. For those of us with fur babies, our animals are like our children.
When an animal is rescued or surrendered for whatever reason, it really does take a village to find that animal a new home.
Take Ruthie.
Ruthie was about 4 months old when she was found on a very cold night in December. David Robey was traveling home to Santa Fe through Roswell when he spotted the mixed breed and stopped to rescue her from possibly being eaten by coyotes or freezing to death. Since the Roswell shelter was closed, Robey took the pup home to his family, who in no time adored Ruthie.
Already having two dogs, the family decided to surrender Ruthie to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society. Not knowing the shelter only accepts animals found in its own county, the Robey family notified the Roswell shelter so it could post her on that shelter’s lost and found page.
Unable to keep Ruthie, the Robey family contacted Santa Fe rescuers Paul and Michelle Lord, who had earlier helped them find a pup. Michelle Lord contacted foster Morgan O’Connor, who immediately met with the Robey family and picked up Ruthie. O’Connor agreed to foster Ruthie while the Lords tried to find her a home. She was not microchipped and had not been reported lost. It was O’Connor who decided to name her Ruthie after former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“Ruthie was extremely smart and was house trained within a week. She was ravenously hungry and very thin when we got her,” said O’Connor, who fed her three times a day to get her to the right weight. “She loved her midday scrambled eggs.”
While being fostered by O’Connor, Paul and Michelle Lord paid for Ruthie’s vaccinations, and after four weeks of no one claiming her, decided to have her spayed. Since O’Connor worked during the day, Ruthie needed to be with someone who could be with her during her recovery.
Michelle and Terry Rothwell (more villagers), stepped up and offered to take over fostering Ruthie.
Ruthie stayed with the Rothwells for four weeks. Like everyone else whose path she crossed, the Rothwells fell in love with Ruthie, but due to circumstances, Ruthie had not yet found her forever home.
Sitara Gillian Trumbull, a good friend of Michelle Lord’s, had been involved with Ruthie from the beginning, and began networking for a home for the dog. John Grimm and Jennifer Shouse of Santa Fe were found and a meet and greet was arranged.
The couple fell in love with Ruthie and immediately prepared their home to welcome their new family member. Carmella Montoya from Pathways of Healing Rescue assisted with the meet and greet, home visit and adoption papers.
Today, Ruthie is thriving and loving her new family. She goes on outings, playing Frisbee tennis with her new dad, and goes on walks with her new mom. She is also the star of her puppy class that was provided to her new owners by her fosters, Michelle and Terry Rothwell.
Not only did this village save a “child,” it also became her extended family. All those that were involved with Ruthie since that cold December night stay in touch and will soon be getting together for a visit.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Since November, Kyra has been at the shelter, and she enjoys walks and other activities.
Charming is a 1-year-old pup who has been great walking on a leash while he explores the trails around the shelter. He also loves to play with other dogs at the dog park and would love a sibling or two to call his own.
For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Little Rock is a sweet 7-pound, 2-month-old Aussie mix who is fresh from foster care and is available for adoption at the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe spa. Apply on the shelter’s website to schedule a meet and greet. Little Rock is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of free heartworm prevention.
David is a handsome orange tabby who loves to redecorate his cardboard box. David weighs 7 pounds and is 1 year old. His adoption fee is waived and he is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Coco V is a sweet and friendly 5-year-old calico. She has a hilarious way of greeting people by running up to them and doing a 180 jump to present her backside for optimal scratches. Although Coco V lived in a household with other pets, she may prefer to be the only cat in her new home.
Five-month-old Dory was raised in a foster home along with siblings Chickenfish, Nemo and Marlin. Calico mix Dory can be a little shy and is working on her confidence. She enjoys perching high in her catio to watch over everything and loves to steal the biggest dog bed. Dory’s favorite pastime is watching movies with her cat and dog friends. Dory is looking for a home with other pets to keep her company but no young children.
Apply at FandFnm.org to meet Coco V, Dory, her littermates or any of the many cats and kittens available for adoption.
Dew Paws Rescue: Kip is a gentle 3- to 4-month-old heeler mix who won’t get very large. He is in foster care. Dew Paws Rescue will take care of all vaccinations and neutering. If you are interested in fostering or adopting, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Zeus is a 10-year-old bay gelding, who stands 15.3 hands high. He is in training under saddle, has been progressing nicely and needs more work. He would be suitable for an intermediate or advanced rider who has the skills to help him grow.
Go to thehorseshelter.org to view his riding video or call 505-577-4041.