Nine lucky pups and their mama dog flew from being homeless in Española to living in the Hamptons — and now two of those pups get to grow up together on a community farm. Española Humane’s foster families cared for the shepherd-cattle dog mixes for three weeks before volunteer pilots flew them to the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons. By the time the furry passengers landed, the pups had adoring adopters eagerly awaiting their arrival.

Two of those adoptive families live and work on Quail Hill Farm in Amagansett, N.Y., a community-supported agriculture farm with fruits, vegetables, livestock, poultry and even rabbits. Serendipitously, two of the puppies had been fostered on a small farm in Española, so they already knew their way around hens and hoofs — making them the perfect match.

Quail Hill Farm Director Layton Guenther adopted Biscochito, a cookie-colored pup who is now named Sandia, both for the Albuquerque mountain range and because the farm grows watermelons — keeping her New Mexican roots.

Popular in the Community