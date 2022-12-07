Nine lucky pups and their mama dog flew from being homeless in Española to living in the Hamptons — and now two of those pups get to grow up together on a community farm. Española Humane’s foster families cared for the shepherd-cattle dog mixes for three weeks before volunteer pilots flew them to the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons. By the time the furry passengers landed, the pups had adoring adopters eagerly awaiting their arrival.
Two of those adoptive families live and work on Quail Hill Farm in Amagansett, N.Y., a community-supported agriculture farm with fruits, vegetables, livestock, poultry and even rabbits. Serendipitously, two of the puppies had been fostered on a small farm in Española, so they already knew their way around hens and hoofs — making them the perfect match.
Quail Hill Farm Director Layton Guenther adopted Biscochito, a cookie-colored pup who is now named Sandia, both for the Albuquerque mountain range and because the farm grows watermelons — keeping her New Mexican roots.
“Sandia is a total mush,” Guenther said. “She’s really bright and sweet and loves getting to know the fields, forests and beaches of Amagansett with her new older dog-brother Rye and of course — her New Mexican sister, Rain.”
Quail Hill Farm manager Madi Aldrich, along with her partner, Mike Kommer, adopted Rain, formerly Blue Corn.
“Española Humane did such a wonderful job raising these pups,” Kommer said. “Rain is brilliant, attentive, sweet as pie and such a joy. We are so grateful to have been connected with her.”
Española Humane plans to fly more dogs to its new sister shelter in the Hamptons. Their foster families may try to stow away with the dogs for a farm, forest and beach vacation, too.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Toast is a 3-year-old mixed breed dog who has been in the shelter for three months. He weighs 64 pounds and is a big lump of love.
He enjoys other dogs, knows many commands, loves walks and going on long hikes. Toast’s adoption fee is waived until Sunday.
Venus is a super sweet 10-year-old tabby who came to the shelter after being found wandering the streets.
Signs of neglect included a previous hematoma that was left untreated and has led to severe scaring and a closed ear canal. Venus can hear perfectly with her other ear, and the scar gives her character.
Venus is ready for her second chance in life.
Española Humane: Zeke is a well-trained dog. His long list of known commands aren’t just verbal — he also responds to hand signals. Zeke’s adoption fee is waived, and this 4-year-old is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of free heartworm prevention.
Basil is a seven-pound, 3-year-old gorgeous cat. She has eyes that shine like the moon and a uniquely colored coat of fur. Basil’s adoption fee is waived.
Felines & Friends: Blackjack, 14, suffered an injury resulting in amputation of his left front leg. Declawed and scared, Blackjack took time to trust people again. But with patience, and lots of treats, Blackjack seeks attention. He will do well as the top cat in a quiet new home.
Lume, Faia, Charcoal and Fuego were rescued in Pecos as 3-week-old kittens. Now
3 months old, Russian blue Faia is reserved but all purrs and cuddles and has the most, plush gray coat and gorgeous eyes.
Gray tabby Lume is a very outgoing girl who runs to greet people, loves playing with her siblings, and sleeps on laps. These sisters would love to be adopted together.
Apply at FandFnm.org to meet the adoptable cats and kittens.
Dew Paws Rescue: Dice is an 8-month-old mixed breed who was rescued from Portales streets.
Dice is under 16 pounds, good with kids and other dogs, and is neutered and vaccinated.