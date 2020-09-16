Tucker is a 19-year-old blood bay gelding who was adopted by Carol and Joe Loewy and now lives in Eldorado at the Eldorado Community Stables.
Carol and Joe’s older horse died unexpectedly, and their 13-year-old Appaloosa gelding, Ozzy, was not doing well alone. Carol Loewy rides Ozzy, so she did not need another riding horse, but wanted a companion for Ozzy. Tucker was found by the New Mexico Livestock Board as a stray about five years earlier and admitted to The Horse Shelter in poor condition. After rehabilitation, Tucker was assessed for riding and had some training, but after several vet checks and X-rays, it was determined that heavy riding at his age was going to be too strenuous for him, so Tucker was offered as a companion horse.
“His manners are the best of any horse I’ve ever owned and I’ve had horses for over 60 years," Carol Loewy said. "He sends, goes over obstacles, he lunges beautifully, he loads in the trailer, he wants to please and stands quietly. I applaud The Horse Shelter for their excellent training program. I have an elderly friend who I'm teaching how to handle a horse on the ground and Tucker is a star."
Carol and Joe could not be happier with their new addition, and The Horse Shelter is thrilled for Tucker to have found such a great home.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Bonita is a 5-year-old English Bulldog mix who found her way to Santa Fe from another shelter. She weighs almost 80 pounds. Bonita is the cutest and biggest couch potato you've ever seen. Some days, Princess Bonita decides she doesn't want to walk, and that's OK. She likes being babied and will be the best companion ever. Give this beautiful girl a dog throne, lovely porch or even your bed, and she'll be over the moon. When it comes to other dogs, she doesn't care for them that much. Bonita likes being the only princess in a household.
Alfredo is a handsome 4-year-old white domestic shorthaired kitty with lovely green eyes. Alfredo is hearing impaired, so he will need to stay indoors at all times. He is super sweet, loving and enjoys having his back scratched. If you are interested in meeting Alfredo, call the Santa Fe animal shelter to schedule an appointment.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter's adoption hours during the pandemic are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and by appointment only. Call 505-983-4309 ext. 1610 to schedule an appointment.
For updated COVID-19 shelter policies, visit SFHumaneSociety.org
Española Humane: Bernice suffered the “Quarantine 15” and arrived incredibly overweight with her two “pudge ball puppies.” She was placed in an active foster home to get that body moving, and she’s become a whole new dog. Her foster wrote to the shelter about her life change: “Bernice turned around in her character from a dog who gave up on life to one who wants activity and belly rubs. She is a brand new soul, who wants to run around more and more with each pound lost!” Bernice is very loyal, learns fast and will stay by your side. Apply to adopt this sweet smiling mama on espanolahumane.org.
Maggie is a 3-month-old calico kitten looking for a lap to “smush” into muffins! There are kittens like Maggie, plus house cats and several feral barn kitties looking for a new beginning.
The Horse Shelter: Rocky, a 14-year-old, dark brown thoroughbred gelding, has turned into a lovable guy. He is now a companion (nonriding) horse that has a wonderful attitude. He loves being groomed and has completed a 60-day challenge with our volunteers class. He has mastered the following skills: sending, sending over obstacles and through tight spaces, lunging, trailer loading, good for vaccinations and worming, will stand quietly for grooming, and he will pick up all four feet. He does like having a buddy to play with. Adoption fee $250. For more information on adopting and sponsoring one of The Horse Shelter’s 74 rescue horses, call 505-471-6179 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
