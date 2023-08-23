Jennifer Romero of Las Vegas, N.M., has spent the past two weeks searching for her companion, Dracula.

Dracula, an 11-year-old Shih Tzu, went missing Aug. 11 at Walmart, 5701 Herrera Drive.

Romero rescued Dracula in November from an abusive situation, saying he “had no idea what love was.” He was very skittish. He wouldn’t eat dog treats and only ate dry dog food.

