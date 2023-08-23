Jennifer Romero of Las Vegas, N.M., has spent the past two weeks searching for her companion, Dracula.
Dracula, an 11-year-old Shih Tzu, went missing Aug. 11 at Walmart, 5701 Herrera Drive.
Romero rescued Dracula in November from an abusive situation, saying he “had no idea what love was.” He was very skittish. He wouldn’t eat dog treats and only ate dry dog food.
Up until Aug. 11, Dracula, who Romero calls her “partner in crime,” was enjoying one of his favorite treats: going through a drive-thru and ordering a “pupaccino” drink for pets.
That Friday night, Romero had spent the day retrieving furniture in Albuquerque to take to her mother in Las Vegas. With her pickup loaded up and her dog by her side, Romero stopped at the big-box store for a drink for the drive home.
Romero, who said she was inside Walmart for 15 to 30 minutes, returned to her truck to find Dracula missing. She had left a back window open.
Romero said Dracula would have never jumped out, especially with the truck full of furniture.
Shoppers told Romero that Dracula had been seen running around the parking lot. Others said he ran into the store. There were photos posted on social media by a woman and her young daughter holding Dracula, saying they would keep him safe.
The following day, confident the woman had turned Dracula in to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, Romero waited outside the building until it opened, only to find Dracula had not been turned in.
City and county animal control officers visited the home of the woman seen posing in photos with Dracula. Both officers returned and told Romero there was nothing they could do to help her.
Romero has no idea what happened to Dracula. She wondered if he was stolen from her pickup, caught while he was running in the parking lot or was he wandering around lost?
Romero, who has been staying in a Santa Fe hotel, has been out early mornings and late nights searching for Dracula. Conrad Mahaffey of CMM Lost Pet Recovery and Humane Trapping also joined Romero in trying to find Dracula. Posters, traps and comfort stations have been set up in the area where Mahaffey has gotten calls about sightings.
Meanwhile, a little dog who Romero feels had been abused the majority of his life and was rescued, is nowhere to be found.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Rory is a 1-year-old pup who craves attention. Once he warms up, he’ll snuggle up in a person’s lap. Rory also loves playing fetch.
Champ is a 6-year-old pitbull mix with a heart of gold and a bronze coat. Despite his size and strength, Champ is a gentle giant with a loving and affectionate personality. He tends to prefer the company of women. Champ has overcome challenges, including recovering from knee problems. Occasionally, he may have a slight limp.
The animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Five-month-old Coco is a little fearless and loves to play with other kittens.
Pelléas, a terrier mix, is available for adoption at the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe, a spa and resort. Pelléas has been lovingly fostered and is ready to be adopted.
Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Dew Paws Rescue: Born May 8, puppy Jack weighs 20 to 25 pounds and will soon be medically vetted. Jack is in need of foster care or a forever home. Call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Felines & Friends: Four-month-old kittens Lady Bug, Caterpillar, Beetle and Moth were rescued along with their mother, Cricket. Lady Bug is a pretty petite calico with a spicy personality. While still a bit skittish, she has come a long way and now loves cuddles. Lady Bug would like to be adopted with a sibling or into a home with another young cat.
Three-month-old black kittens Curly, Violet, Lilac and Petuniag were rescued with their mother, BB. Curly’s long tail has a natural curl to it. He is playful, friendly, curious and a purr machine who loves wand toys. Curly should be adopted into a home with another young cat as a playmate.
Apply at FandFnm.org or visit cats awaiting adoption at Petco and Teca Tu.
The Horse Shelter: Gypsy is a 19-year-old bay half-Arabian mare. She has some knowledge under saddle but was extremely rusty and a bit ill mannered. She has been working with a trainer and has made some improvements.
Gypsy seems to be on a mission at any gait. She will need a confident, knowledgeable rider. Gypsy stands 14.2 hands high and weighs about 900 pounds. Call 505-577-4041 or go to thehorseshelter.org.