Kareem’s adoption story is a combination of Española Humane’s hard work and a magic spark of serendipity. The shelter’s staff had been working tirelessly since July 7 to find the 6-year-old, 55-pound pitbull a home. After almost six months, four foster homes, 11 adoption events and countless features on social media, e-blasts and in newspapers, nobody wanted to adopt Kareem. The staff felt defeated.
Just before Christmas, Española Humane held an adoption event at Violet Crown Cinema in Santa Fe. This was Kareem’s 11th adoption event and again, there was no interest in him. Staff and volunteers accepted that Kareem would wake up in 2022 inside a kennel instead of a home. On the other side of town, though, fate intervened for Autumn Billie.
“It was funny because I woke up and realized I left my wallet at work the night before — and I work at Violet Crown Cinema,” she said.
Then, as they say in the holiday movies, “a miracle occurred.” Billie arrived to retrieve her wallet and found Kareem. A magic spark kindled between the two, and Kareem was able to go home for the holidays to a home forever.
“Kareem even came with me to my mom’s house for Christmas,” Billie said. “He did so well, so gentle and affectionate with everyone. I feel like he knows how big he is and tries so hard to be mindful of that.”
He knows how to take advantage of a magical opportunity though, too: “My little nephew left cookies and milk by the tree for Santa. Kareem was standing next to me as I put presents under the tree, and he helped himself to a cookie.”
Sometimes, hard work can seem futile. But sometimes all that hard work needs is alchemy.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Delilah is just over a year old and weighs 57 pounds. Delilah loves to go on walks and is excellent on a leash. She even knows how to sit. Delilah is slowly coming out of her shell, which is allowing her personality to shine. She is housed with another dog and enjoys doggie playgroups.
Kitty is a handsome 6-year-old domestic longhaired male cat who weighs 12 pounds. Kitty’s former family said that he is still young at heart and loves to play. Once he knows you, Kitty enjoys receiving attention and loves to get brushed.
Kitty is positive for feline immunodeficiency virus, so he would be required to be an indoor only cat.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter,
100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s mobile adoption team will also be at PetSmart in Santa Fe from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with adoptable animals.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit Visit SFHumane
Society.org with questions.
Española Humane: Aelia is a whirling ball of love. She is eager to learn new tricks — she already has an impressive recall. This 3-month-old, 13-pound social butterfly shepherd mix was fostered for several weeks before landing at the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe resort.
Aelia is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention for $150. Submit an application and an appointment will be scheduled.
Pablo is an orange tabby. This 1-year-old, 8-pound cat has exotic green eyes and a darling personality. Pablo is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home for $40.
Call 505-753-8662 or visit espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Yoda has been in foster care since March. She is learning to trust and be affectionate with people. Yoda is a beautiful gray and white, sweet but shy cat.
If you’re willing to give Yoda time and consistency, you will be rewarded with the love of one very personable cat who will trade headbutts and deep, heavy purring in return for endless lazy and happy days of lying in the sun.
Nellson and Myrtle are sweet and gentle, partial to gentle pets and head rubs. Nellson is a 1½-year-old Mackerel Tabby with gorgeous eyes. Myrtle is a 2½-year-old Tortie mix with a fluffy white bib. They are at Teca Tu. They appear to get along with dogs and children and would love to find a new home, either separately or together.
Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Christmas Baby is a 5-month-old Siamese mix kitten with blue eyes and medically vetted. If you are interested in fostering or adopting this beautiful girl, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Miles is a 5-year-old sorrel gelding looking for a safe home. He came to the shelter after being struck by a car. He is sound now, but still experiences anxiety and trust issues with people.
He is difficult to catch, reactive and struggles with the vet and the farrier. Many horses like Miles are in need of love and attention. Miles and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter.
For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
