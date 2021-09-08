When Christine Dugan of Santa Fe volunteered to be a pet foster for Española Humane four years ago, little did she know that she would also be volunteering to take a cross-country trip with her 4-month-old foster kitten, Fiona.
Arriving at Española Humane with ringworm at 3 weeks old, Fiona’s adoption added extra mileage to Dugan’s volunteer efforts.
Patricia Adams, a high school friend of Dugan’s who lives in Fort Meyers Fla., fell in love with Fiona via Dugan’s social media posts, and Adams knew she had to find a way to adopt the kitten. “That Christine was willing to drive Fiona 1,000 miles to meet me, it’s just an example of how much she loves these kittens and wants them to find wonderful homes.”
Adams was amazed at how comfortable Fiona, now 5 months old, was on the road trip.
“It just shows how well-adjusted and happy she is. She’s quickly adapted to our life in Florida, and has now become best friends with our dog, Lucky. It’s exactly what we had hoped for, and in fact, even more than we had hoped for. We could not be more in love with her!”
Since she has retired, Dugan has devoted her time to fostering.
“It’s some of the most rewarding work of my life. I have always so loved the quote: ‘Saving one kitten will not change the world, but surely for that one kitten, the world will change forever.’ ”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Havarti is like the busy little kid on the playground — everything is exciting. Being inside a kennel is hard for Havarti, who is just over 1 year old. Even outside, Havarti needs to burn off steam and sniffs the yard and every bush around. Havarti is a happy, sweet and social little gal who likes other dogs and people. Havarti is a mixed-breed dog who weighs 46 pounds.
Simba is a handsome 12 pound, 3-year-old domestic shorthair male cat. Simba is very sweet and loves to be petted, especially on his belly.
These and other animals are available for adoption from animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit sfhumanesociety.org.
Española Animal Humane: Radiant Rosie is a 2-year-old blue-eyed shepherd mix who is always up for anything. She has lived happily with several dogs in a group kennel after her babies were adopted but she’s also thrilled to leave them and focus on a fun adventure with any person she meets. Rosie has a get-up-and-go kind of plucky attitude — which means being heartworm positive doesn’t get her down. She has begun treatment and will finish it at no cost to her adopter.
Lowrence has a glorious glossy coat of black fur and a megawatt smile. This 6-year-old, 35-pound cattle dog is a true gentleman — he lets you take the lead and follows your direction. This smart, quiet, sweet boy has an adoption fee of $40 and he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm prevention.
Kennels open every day 10:30 a.m. or apply at espanola
Dew Paws Rescue: Duke is a 2-year-old mixed breed gent who is very sweet and easy to handle. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Duke, call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
Felines & Friends: Hansel is a big ginger boy and is very sweet, craves attention and rewards you with enthusiastic head butts. Hansel isn’t a fan of dogs but would love a new home with other cats and people.
Wichita is a tiny, gray tabby with a Minnie Mouse voice who really loves gentle head scratches. When Wichita wants to show love, she rolls on her back like an otter. This soft 9-year-old could really use a gentle person and quiet home where she can learn to feel safe and secure. Visit fandfnm.org/adopt.html.
The Horse Shelter: Whisper is a gentle and friendly 25-year-old bay mare. She is easy to catch and does pretty well with vet work. She enjoys being groomed, will send through a gate, will cross over obstacles and trailer loads like a champ. Whisper is available as a nonriding companion horse. Whisper’s adoption fee is $250.
Whisper and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
