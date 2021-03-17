Julia Tilles of Albuquerque had wanted a new horse for the past couple of years and started looking about a year ago. Her horse of the past 12 years was getting older and she wanted a younger, spunkier horse with the energy to go on long trail rides.
It wasn’t until Julia adopted a dog from a local animal shelter that it dawned on her that horse rescue organizations might be an option. On The Horse Shelter's website, Tilles saw a video of 15-year-old Nutmeg and realized, “She’s exactly what I want. Nutmeg’s description was perfect for me. I was looking for a sensitive horse who is a go-getter on the trails.”
In early February, Tilles visited Nutmeg and knew she had found her horse.
Julia said, “Nutmeg is the strangest horse I’ve ever ridden. I truly love how responsive and sensitive Nutmeg is and how she gives me a lot of feedback while riding.”
Nutmeg and Julia’s other horse have become best buddies.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Chocolate is a lovely 6-year-old mixed-breed girl who weighs about 50 pounds. Chocolate is friendly and polite with people and dogs her size. She also enjoys going on nice, long walks followed by cuddles.
Lord Chico has been at the shelter since the fall, and this 15-year-old cat is ready for a home. He is a confident cat, looking for someone to tend to his needs without placing too many demands on him. He can be affectionate but he is unlikely to be a lap cat. Lord Chico is very independent and will cuddle on his own terms.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Rio, 3 years old, is a handsome tuxedo boy who weighs 9 pounds. He is, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
The Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe is open again. Puppies like Lyft, a 3-month-old female shepherd mix, are available for adoption. Lyft is socialized with excellent manners and extra training.
Apply at www.espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Snowshoes, 10, is a gorgeous Snowshoe Siamese senior male cat who is declawed. He is very nervous and shy, but once he feels safe he is a sweet boy. Snowshoes is looking for a patient adopter, or foster, to give him a chance at a quiet home. It may take a few months for him to adjust, but with patience he will come around. He is available for viewing by appointment.
Reta is a little shy but is warming up nicely to attention. She gets along well with other cats and is very playful. She would do best in a home without dogs or young children but does get along well with other cats. Reta is a petite girl who is about 1½ years old. She is available for viewing by appointment.
The Horse Shelter: Mateo is a 10-year-old, blood bay gelding who is available for adoption as a companion horse, no riding, due to lameness and soreness issues. Mateo is good with the vet and farrier, trailer loads and knows groundwork. He will require a handler that has good boundaries and will not spoil him as Mateo will quickly take charge. Mateo’s adoption fee is $250. For more information on other adoptable horses, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.