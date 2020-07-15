Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Cholula is a 1-year-old, 45 pound Alaskan Husky mix. She is a playful and getting along well with other dogs in the shelter. She likes meeting new people, and her favorite time of day is play group. Cholula also enjoys working for treats and does well on a leash.
Gizmo is an adorable gray medium-hair kitten. He is one of a dozen or so kittens ready for adoption at the shelter. Gizmo is super sweet, loves to play and is housed with two other kittens.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309 ,ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Felines & Friends: Naala was found as a stray. She was wary of people she didn't know, but now she is warming up in a loving way. Naala’s ideal home will be as the only pet with a quiet person. She is about 4 years old.
Baby Bear and his three littermates were born to a semiferal mother. He and his brother, Peat, would make a great pair to adopt. Both are very social, playful and well socialized. We have many kittens available for adoption and most can be seen at the adoption center at Petco,
Española Humane: Gizmo is an older dog. This precious Yorkie doesn't have a tooth left, but that doesn't stop him.
Española Humane has an adoption special on kittens: $25 for one and $40 for two. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, vaccinations and a microchip. Apollo is fresh from foster with his sister, Artemis. He is a handsome kitten and has a sunny personality.
The shelter is closed to walk-in traffic, and adoptions are by appointment only. Submit an adoption application at www.espanolahumane.org and the staff will contact you to schedule an appointment.
The Horse Shelter: Itty Bitty is a 4-year-old bay mare who is one of The Horse Shelter’s seven 2020 adoption event horses.
She is in training with Michelle DeCanditis, who said: “Itty Bitty is personable, gentle, and inquisitive. She will enjoy a smaller individual looking to dabble in a variety of activities both in and out of the arena."
DeCanditis said Itty Bitty's gaits are smooth and she's been started with both riding and carriage driving.
Itty Bitty will be available for adoption in August as well as the other six horses with trainers. Visit hehorseshelter.org/event/gimme-shelter-trainers-challenge-2020 for more information.
