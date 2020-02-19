Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Mel is a spotted Queensland heeler mix who is 2 years old and weighs 50 pounds.
Princess is a beautiful domestic medium haired kitty. She is almost 2 years old and super friendly and affectionate.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Española Humane: Joey is a special pup. JoJo, as he's affectionately called, suffered a broken femur and the veterinary team pinned it back together.
Joey spent almost two months in foster care. He is shyly sweet and kind with people — a gentle, soulful dog. With puppies and dogs, he is both playful and respectful, and he's well-socialized. He could have a bit of a limp into adulthood.
Joey is available for adoption from the Puppy Patch, open from 1 to 4 p.m. daily, at Santa Fe's Sunrise Springs Spa Resort.
Casanova Cain is a handsome cat. This 4-year-old lover boy will steal your heart. He is a staff and volunteer favorite in the Cat Corral, open from 1 to 4 p.m. daily, at Sunrise Springs Spa Resort.
Felines & Friends: Gracie May was rescued as a stray. She had a severe injury to a back leg that resulted in amputation.
She is shy and timid, but is also very sweet when she feels safe. This 9 month old gets along fine on three legs. She is curious about other cats and would most likely do fine in a home with another gentle kitty for companionship. She can be seen by appointment.
Mooncake and Midoriya are wonderful 9-month-old siblings. They were born into foster care and both are very well socialized.
Mooncake is a sweet girl that loves to play with toys and to chase her brother, Midoriya. They both love to snuggle and have hearty purrs. They get along fine with other cats and dogs and would play well with children. They can be seen at Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center.
The Horse Shelter: Nova is a 10-year-old gray pony, who was started under saddle last summer and has really matured with more exposure and riding.
She has been transitioned to a snaffle bit and is learning quickly. While doing great in the arena, she has shown that she really loves exploring out on the trails.
She will require an advanced rider. Having experience starting horses under saddle would be helpful, but not required. Nova’s adoption fee is $500. Find more information on adoptable horses at thehorseshelter.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.