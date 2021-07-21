Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Sparta is a 10-year-old German Shepherd mix who weighs about 90 pounds. Sparta is the queen of everything. She needs a home that she can relax and have all to herself. She has done well meeting new people and loves to go for walks on leash. Her adoption fee is waived in July.
Jo Jo is a beautiful 6-pound, 1-year-old domestic short-haired female tabby. Jo Jo has been super sweet when given affection while she relaxes.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter's mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart from noon to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with questions or visit sfhumanesociety.org.
Española Animal Humane: Dionysus is named in honor of Española Humane’s Santa Fe Opera Pets series. Dionysus is the lead character of the world premiering The Lord of Cries, and this 2-month-old soulful black & tan hound/retriever face could induce a frenzy of swooning adopters.
Harker is also named for a Lord of Cries character. Jonathon Harker has been driven mad by the Lord of Cries himself, but we assure you, this 4-month-old white pup with one dark ear is only driven to bouts of wiggling madness and zoomies.
Apply at espanolahumane.org, call 505-753-8662 or visit the kennels, open every day at 10:30 a.m.
Dew Paws Rescue: Zully is a 3-year-old, 60-pound cattle mix dog who is good with other dogs and has basic training. She would be a great match for a hiker. Call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Pearl is a quiet and sensitive 4-year-old, white and gray mare who is one of The Horse Shelter’s five 2021 adoption event horses. She is in training with Letizia Reato of Speak Horse, who says: “Pearl is very sensitive but willing to learn. Once she trusts you, she becomes more confident. On the trail, she is aware and sure footed. Pearl needs more training under saddle and a firm, intermediate rider to continue her training.”
Pearl will be available for adoption in August. Visit thehorseshelter.org/event/2021-gimme-shelter-event for more information.
Felines & Friends: Lilou is a petite, sweet girl that can be a little shy. She warms up quickly to love and attention. She seems to like other cats and she would benefit from a cat in a home. Lilou is about 10 months old. She can be seen at the adoption center inside Petco.
Torie, who had to have her tail amputated, gets along with other cats and enjoys being petted. Her ideal home would be where there are no small children or dogs to scare her. She is about 3 years old and can be seen by appointment. Visit fandfnm.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.