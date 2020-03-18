Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Xena is a beautiful and friendly 5-year-old Rottweiler mix who weighs about 70 pounds. She is a joy to be around and loves people. Xena loves her daily walks and smelling all the scents along the way. She would make a great cuddle companion.
Cougar is a 10-year-old short-hair cat who loves to be petted and brushed.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Española Humane: Ash, a red heeler mix, is 3½ months old. He is neutered, vaccinated and up-to-date on vaccines and dewormer. The shelter is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Bobcat has one eye and a fancy Russian blue mane. This big, mellow boy is a love sponge, and gets along with other cats. He arrived at the shelter with a badly infected eye and it had to be removed. Bobcat is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, dewormed, and FeLV/FIV negative.
Bobcat is at the Cat Corral at Santa Fe's Sunrise Springs Spa Resort. Adoption hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. daily. To volunteer, email mattie@espanolahumane.org.
The shelter is seeking people for emergency pet foster care. Call Linda at 505-927-3675.
Felines & Friends: Nala is about 3½ years old, a little shy, but warms up quickly to attention. Her ideal home would be with a mature person, willing to give her time to settle in and build trust. She would prefer a home without young children.
Sammi is 1½ years old, loves to play and is very social. She can be nervous at first with new people, but she quickly warms up to love and attention. She gets along great with other cats and would enjoy a home with a cat companion. Nala and Sammi became friends while living together at shelter.
These cats are at the Adoption Center in Petco. Adoptions are currently by appointment, but you are encouraged to stop by and visit them during store hours.
The Horse Shelter: Nutmeg is a 14-year-old, 14-hands-high bay roan mare who is a little energizer bunny and really loves having a job. She has a comfortable extended walk out on the trail and can keep up with horses with a longer stride. She is handling arena riding. Nutmeg would best be suited in a home where she can get ridden multiple days a week. She will require an intermediate to advanced rider. For more information on Nutmeg and other horses, visit www.thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
