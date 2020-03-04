Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Falafel is a super sweet 1-year-old brown dog who weighs around 50 pounds. Found wandering the streets of Santa Fe, Falafel is a real delight to be around. She loves people, enjoys her leash walks, and will cuddle at the end of the day.
Lettuce is a beautiful, sweet and slightly bashful 1-year-old domestic short haired girl who weighs 8 pounds.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter,100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
A mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Española Humane: Bubblegum has a stunning coat of roan. She's a 3-month-old Aussie mix with gorgeous green eyes. Bubblegum is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, dewormed and will have six months of heartworm prevention.
Soren has been treated for severe corneal abrasions and a nasty upper-respiratory infection would not resolve despite weeks of antibiotics. The injuries and illness caused great pain and infection, requiring blood serum treatments and he is also FIV positive.
Bubblegum and Soren are available from the Española Humane Society Animal Shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway. The shelter is closed Thursdays and open the rest of the week.
Felines & Friends: Duke is a tremendously sweet boy that loves to be held and snuggled. He has an adorable meow and personality. He also has one blue and one yellow eye.! He is a very special boy that will quickly win your heart. Duke is about a year old.
Vega is a wonderful, handsome guy that enjoys attention. He is playful and very sweet. He is about 1½ years old and seems to get along well with other gentle cats.
Duke and Vega are available for viewing inside the Adoption Center at Petco.
The Horse Shelter: Amarillo is a 13-year-old Palamino mare, who is gently, halter trained, nice to be around and easy to handle. She enjoys being groomed. Due to lameness issues, she cannot be ridden, but would make a wonderful companion horse. the adoption fee is $250. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.