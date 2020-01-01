Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Spots is a handsome 2-year-old pooch who currently weighs about 43 pounds. This sweet fellow came to the shelter back in early fall. Spots loves to play and go on lots of walks.
Sinbad is a 5-year-old shorthaired kitty who weighs about 14 pounds. Sinbad is a big lover boy, playful and affectionate. He can play for hours! Come in and meet “Mr. Personality” today!
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Espanola Humane: Ocho is looking forward to a new year! This precious kitten was brought to the shelter when he was 2 months old with severe injuries. This darling boy is ready for a new decade and has the sunniest outlook for a cat who has been through so much. Ocho is located at the shelter’s off-site adoption facility near Santa Fe, in the Cat Corral at Sunrise Springs Spa Resort. The shelter is so close to 100 adoptions from the Cat Corral since it was opened in June and is offering a purrfect gift to the 100th adopter: Sunrise Springs is offering 2 passes to the Repose Pools, and Española Humane is offering free vaccine boosters and an Española Humane sweatshirt! Be our 100th adopter — and we secretly hope it’s Ocho! The Cat Corral at Sunrise is open every day from 1 to 4 p.m. for public adoptions.
Lola is a gorgeous husky-shepherd mix, and at 10-weeks-old, she’s already learning manners, basic commands and starting the housetraining process at our new off-site adoption facility near Santa Fe; the Puppy Patch at Sunrise Springs Spa Resort is now open seven days per week from 1 to 4 p.m. for public adoptions! Lola is always ready for an adventure and she has nothing but sugar-sweet love in her heart. Help Lola make 2020 totally pawsome!
Felines & Friends: Ted and Harriet were surrendered by a family that could no longer care for them because they were moving. Ted is a gorgeous long- haired, white-and-gray Angora-mix boy who is 6 years old. He is very gentle and sweet, enjoys being brushed and is a lovely cat all around. Harriet, is a pretty, gray-and-white, petite 12-year-old girl who is very sweet once she feels comfortable. She has an adorable meow and will ask for your attention. Both kitties have been around other cats, dogs and children. Ted and Harriet would make a nice pair to adopt together, but also could be adopted separately to the right families. Both of them are available for viewing inside our Adoption Center at Petco in Santa Fe.
The Horse Shelter: Nova is a 9-year-old, gray pony who continues to make progress in her training. She has well over 50 rides under saddle and has done a wonderful job out on the trails. Nova will still require an advanced rider at this time and her adoption fee is $500. Nova and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. More info at 505-577-2193 or thehorseshelter.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.