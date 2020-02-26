Tracks
Pet connection
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Cooper is a super sweet mixed-breed dog who is about 14 years old. He is being treated for heartworm disease. Cooper is gentle, great on leash and loves treats.
Brownie is a 2-year-old guinea pig. They are social animals that require daily interaction. They communicate by making sounds that have different meanings and “popcorn,” or jump in the air, when happy.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
A mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Española Humane: Like his namesake, Al Pacino may look tough, but once you spend time with him, you’ll realize he is warm and loving. When he needs to be petted, he’ll reach out and touch your hand with his paw to get your attention.
Kodiak is a handsome, huggable hound mix who loves to play with his brother, Scout, and with people, too. He is a long-legged, curious, cuddly dog who enjoys exploring with enthusiasm, and when it’s time to nap, Kodiak loves to snore in your lap.
Both are available at Santa Fe’s Sunrise Springs Spa Resort’s Cat Corral and Puppy Patch, which are open daily from 1 to 4 p.m.
Interested in volunteering at the Cat Corral or Puppy Patch? Email mattie@espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Dingo Do and his four siblings, are very friendly, well-socialized and adorable kittens. They love to play and snuggle with each other. They should be adopted in pairs or into homes with another young cat for companionship. They are about 3 months old.
Reese is a bobtail kitty with handsome markings. He is shy, but gentle, and has a very sweet disposition. He is warming up to affection. His perfect home would be a quiet one with a patient owner. He gets along fine with other cats. Reese is about a year old.
Dingo Do and Reese can be seen at Petco’s Adoption Center.
The Horse Shelter: Gaho, is a 6-year-old, beautiful, dark-brown mare. She is halter trained and has done some groundwork. She is available for adoption as a companion horse because she will not be able to be ridden. Gaho is healthy and very friendly. Her adoption fee is $250.
Many other horses available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.